L-R football and women’s soccer picked 1st in SAC preseason polls

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference released preseason coaches’ polls this week for football, soccer and volleyball. Lenoir-Rhyne was picked to win SAC titles in football and women’s soccer, while the Bears finished second in the men’s soccer poll and fifth in the volleyball poll.
A list of SAC football players to watch and the preseason all-conference teams for the other sports were also announced. Here’s a complete listing for each sport:
FOOTBALL
Preseason Poll
1. Lenoir-Rhyne, 69 points (5 first-place votes)
2. Wingate, 63 points (1 first-place vote)
3. Newberry, 58 points (1 first-place vote)
4. Tusculum, 52 points (2 first-place votes)
5. Carson-Newman, 46 points
6. Limestone, 32 points
7. Mars Hill, 29 points
8. UVA Wise 24 points
9. Catawba, 23 points
Players to Watch
• Carson-Newman: RB Troy Dendy, WR Braxton Westfield, QB Trey Mitchell, LB Rondrow Peebles, LB Daniel Dixon-Brooks, LB Trayzel Jureidini-Wyche, K Christian Erwin, RS Devon Moore, LS Andrew Bradshaw
• Catawba: QB Ken Avent, WR Kujuan Pryor, OT Demetrius Blackwell, DL John Oxce, S D’Verick Daniel, LB Christian Bennett, K/P Clayton Crile, RS Rasheed Singleton, LS Keaton Chambers
• Lenoir-Rhyne: QB Grayson Willingham, WR Dareke Young, RB Dwayne McGee, DT Dan Louba, S Eric Jackson, DT Amari Houston, K Chase Allbaugh, P Michael Owen, RS Dre Lester
• Limestone: QB Dustin Noller, RB Jerko’ya Patton, WR Juwan Scott, DB Kris Williams, LB Jaiden Clayton, DE Zane Boozer, P Austin Kemp, LS AJ Covan, K Nathan Baker
• Mars Hill: QB Jimmy Urzua, TE Ty Snelson, WR Marquis Williams, LB Dexter Fitzpatrick, LB Landon Honeycutt, DL Tyler Sims, RS Marquis Williams, RS CJ Thompson
• Newberry: C Alec Blackmon, QB Dre Harris, RB Mario Anderson, DB Anthony Blue, DE Ty Kelly, DT Tyran Dixon, K Carter Parrot, P Gibson Marsh
• Tusculum: WR Justice Parham, WR Derek Wright, QB Ivan Corbin, LB Craig Watts, DL Nelson Louis, DB Jermaine Witherspoon, P Andrew Cantrell, RS Tyler Burke, RS Jarvis Jones
• UVA Wise: WR Caleb Martin, WR Dorian Goddard, TE Keishoen Jarrett, DL Rondre Knowles-Tenner, DL Chavon Fields, LB Deandre Williams, P Drew Vermillion
• Wingate: RB Nijere Peoples, QB Shaw Crocker, OL Andrew Strickland, DT Jordon Anderson, LB Jaquan Edwards, DB Romario Johnson, K Mclean Robertson
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Preseason Poll
1. Lenoir-Rhyne, 128 points (8 first-place votes)
2. Catawba, 124 points (4 first-place votes)
3. Queens, 108 points
4. Wingate, 97 points
5. Carson-Newman, 94 points
6. Limestone, 85 points
7. Lincoln Memorial, 78 points
8. Tusculum, 57 points
9. Anderson, 50 points
10. Newberry, 49 points
11. Mars Hill, 31 points
12. Coker, 23 points
Preseason All-Conference
• First Team: Forwards Emilee Futrell (Carson-Newman), Jessica Cravero (Lincoln Memorial), Hannah Drum (Catawba) and Rachel Taylor (Lincoln Memorial), Midfielders McKenna DeLong (Wingate), Addie Henry (Carson-Newman), Jovana Sanchez (Catawba) and Sharon Mayes (Catawba), Defenders Katie Beck (Catawba), Ria Acton (Lenoir-Rhyne), Chandler Hendrix (Wingate) and Kristen DeBiase (Wingate), Goalkeeper Erica Turner (Queens)
• Second Team: Forwards Kaitlyn Cox (Wingate), Helen Summerell (Catawba), Allie Zueger (Lenoir-Rhyne) and Tabea Schutt (Limestone), Midfielders Caroline Peters (Wingate), Sarah Bissett (Catawba), Karen Juarez (Queens) and Savannah Fields (Carson-Newman), Defenders Fabienne Loetscher (Lincoln Memorial), Katie Webb (Catawba), Jente Kuper (Carson-Newman) and Lira Mathes (Carson-Newman), Goalkeeper Grayson Cameron (Lenoir-Rhyne)
MEN’S SOCCER
Preseason Poll
1. Wingate, 131 points (10 first-place votes)
2. Lenoir-Rhyne, 119 points (1 first-place vote)
3. Carson-Newman, 114 points (1 first-place vote)
4. Anderson, 97 points
5. Limestone, 92 points
6. Queens, 80 points
7. Lincoln Memorial, 72 points
8. Mars Hill, 63 points
9. Tusculum, 48 points
10. Coker, 39 points
11. Newberry, 38 points
12. Catawba, 31 points
Preseason All-Conference
• First Team: Forwards Sebastian Bertilsson (Mars Hill), Felipe Mendonca (Queens), Thaylan Silva (Carson-Newman) and Soren Nygaard (Wingate), Midfielders Victor Cascon (Lenoir-Rhyne), Mikkel Fahlen Bruun (Wingate), Carles Montoliu Lobo (Lenoir-Rhyne) and Theo Hardenby Ohrwall (Carson-Newman), Defenders Owen Marshall (Wingate), Niclas Wittur (Wingate), Devin Scully (Wingate) and Dani Fernandez (Lenoir-Rhyne), Goalkeeper Bram Kaarsgaren (Carson-Newman)
• Second Team: Forwards Tristyn de Laaf (Limestone), Alexandre Cox-Ashwood (Anderson), Harry Ward (Anderson) and Harry Whitehead (Carson-Newman), Midfielders Nic Carsh (Carson-Newman), Pedro Santos (Wingate), David Alvarez (Queens) and Greg Evans (Carson-Newman), Defenders Diego Delgado (Lenoir-Rhyne), Jeppe Christensen (Mars Hill), Oliver Gardner (Lenoir-Rhyne) and Luke Manley (Mars Hill), Goalkeeper Juan Basabe (Lenoir-Rhyne)
VOLLEYBALL
Preseason Poll
1. Wingate, 155 points (11 first-place votes)
2. Anderson, 146 points (2 first-place votes)
3. Carson-Newman, 123 points
4. Queens, 117 points
5. Lenoir-Rhyne, 107 points
6. Tusculum, 98 points
7. Mars Hill, 91 points
8. Newberry, 89 points
9. Limestone, 72 points
10. Lincoln Memorial, 61 points
11. Catawba, 51 points
12. Coker, 36 points
13. UVA Wise, 24 points
Preseason All-Conference
• First Team: Taylor Prall (Lenoir-Rhyne), Shannon Kasprak (Wingate), Sophie Schaff (Wingate), Natasha Bannister (Newberry), Jana Cuk (Mars Hill), Maya Learmonth (Anderson), Regan Duty (Anderson) and Ully Martins (Mars Hill)
• Second Team: Peyton Gash (Tusculum), Reese Blackley (Wingate), Carli Pigza (Tusculum), Madison Roy (Anderson), Zoe Dinkins (Newberry), Erin Edwards (Carson-Newman), Maggie Young (Wingate), Hayden Barton (Carson-Newman)