L-R, fellow SAC teams announce fall sports schedules for spring 2021

The SAC men's and women's soccer teams will be divided into three pods consisting of four teams each for a total of six conference games with the option to play two nonconference opponents. Each team will play the other three teams in their pod twice (once at home and once on the road) with the top teams advancing to a postseason tournament. These pods are divided up geographically in order to reduce travel and missed class time for the student-athletes. The soccer season will be played from the end of February to the middle of April.

The SAC volleyball teams will each play a 10-match schedule from the end of February to the middle of April with the top teams advancing to a postseason tournament. The full details of each sport's postseason tournament, including field size and location, are still to be determined, but will be developed as soon as possible.

These fall sports seasons will not interfere with student-athlete's eligibility, as the NCAA issued a blanket waiver allowing all 2020 fall sports student-athletes to retain their year of eligibility, regardless of the number of contests competed in during the 2020-21 season.

The SAC leadership will continue to assess the NCAA, federal, state and local developments and provide updated revisions as further information is available, including restrictions on spectator attendance at games.