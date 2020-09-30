L-R, fellow SAC teams announce fall sports schedules for spring 2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference Presidents and Athletics Councils approved schedules for the fall sports of field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer and volleyball last Friday. All five sports will play shortened seasons that will also include conference tournaments during the spring semester of 2021.
"We are extremely pleased to be able to give all of our fall sports student-athletes an opportunity to compete during the 2020-21 academic year," SAC commissioner Patrick Britz said. "While it may not be the season we had hoped for, we have developed schedules for all of our fall sport student-athletes that we feel will allow them to play outside competition, compete for a championship and have a meaningful student-athlete experience. These schedules will also allow the staffs at each of our institutions to effectively manage and administer all of their sports, including the winter and spring sports that will be playing during this time, as well."
The South Atlantic Conference Carolinas field hockey teams, consisting of four institutions from the SAC and three from Conference Carolinas, will compete in a six-game conference schedule beginning in early February and running through early April.
The SAC football teams will compete in a four-game conference schedule, including a conference championship game, from early March to mid-April. The football teams have been divided into two divisions based on geography. The top team from each division will then play in a postseason championship game. All SAC teams can play a maximum of seven games to be determined at the discretion of each institution.
The SAC men's and women's soccer teams will be divided into three pods consisting of four teams each for a total of six conference games with the option to play two nonconference opponents. Each team will play the other three teams in their pod twice (once at home and once on the road) with the top teams advancing to a postseason tournament. These pods are divided up geographically in order to reduce travel and missed class time for the student-athletes. The soccer season will be played from the end of February to the middle of April.
The SAC volleyball teams will each play a 10-match schedule from the end of February to the middle of April with the top teams advancing to a postseason tournament. The full details of each sport's postseason tournament, including field size and location, are still to be determined, but will be developed as soon as possible.
These fall sports seasons will not interfere with student-athlete's eligibility, as the NCAA issued a blanket waiver allowing all 2020 fall sports student-athletes to retain their year of eligibility, regardless of the number of contests competed in during the 2020-21 season.
The SAC leadership will continue to assess the NCAA, federal, state and local developments and provide updated revisions as further information is available, including restrictions on spectator attendance at games.
Here’s a look at the conference schedules for each SAC team in football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball (field hockey is not included because Lenoir-Rhyne does not have a field hockey team, and game times for all sports will be announced at a later date):
FOOTBALL
• Saturday, March 13: Tusculum at Mars Hill, Lenoir-Rhyne at Newberry, Wingate at Barton, Carson-Newman at UVa-Wise
• Saturday, March 20: Mars Hill at Carson-Newman, Newberry at Catawba, Barton at Lenoir-Rhyne, UVa-Wise at Limestone
• Saturday, March 27: Tusculum at UVa-Wise, Catawba at Wingate, Newberry at Barton, Limestone at Carson-Newman
• Saturday, April 3: Barton at Catawba, Limestone at Tusculum, UVa-Wise at Mars Hill, Lenoir-Rhyne at Wingate
• Saturday, April 10: Carson-Newman at Tusculum, Mars Hill at Limestone, Catawba at Lenoir-Rhyne, Wingate at Newberry
MEN’S SOCCER
• Thursday, Feb. 25: Lenoir-Rhyne at Coker, Wingate at Catawba, Lincoln Memorial at Carson-Newman, Limestone at Newberry, Mars Hill at Tusculum, Queens at Anderson
• Thursday, March 4: Tusculum at Lincoln Memorial, Mars Hill at Carson-Newman, Coker at Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne at Wingate, Limestone at Queens, Newberry at Anderson
• Thursday, March 11: Lincoln Memorial at Mars Hill, Wingate at Coker, Catawba at Lenoir-Rhyne, Queens at Newberry, Carson-Newman at Tusculum, Anderson at Limestone
• Thursday, March 18: Tusculum at Mars Hill, Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, Carson-Newman at Lincoln Memorial, Catawba at Wingate, Newberry at Limestone, Anderson at Queens
• Thursday, March 25: Tusculum at Carson-Newman, Mars Hill at Lincoln Memorial, Coker at Wingate, Lenoir-Rhyne at Catawba, Newberry at Queens, Limestone at Anderson
• Thursday, April 1: Carson-Newman at Mars Hill, Catawba at Coker, Wingate at Lenoir-Rhyne, Queens at Limestone, Lincoln Memorial at Tusculum, Anderson at Newberry
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Support Local Journalism
• Thursday, Feb. 25: Lenoir-Rhyne at Coker, Wingate at Catawba, Lincoln Memorial at Carson-Newman, Limestone at Newberry, Mars Hill at Tusculum, Queens at Anderson
• Thursday, March 4: Tusculum at Lincoln Memorial, Mars Hill at Carson-Newman, Coker at Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne at Wingate, Limestone at Queens, Newberry at Anderson
• Thursday, March 11: Lincoln Memorial at Mars Hill, Wingate at Coker, Catawba at Lenoir-Rhyne, Queens at Newberry, Carson-Newman at Tusculum, Anderson at Limestone
• Thursday, March 18: Tusculum at Mars Hill, Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, Carson-Newman at Lincoln Memorial, Catawba at Wingate, Newberry at Limestone, Anderson at Queens
• Thursday, March 25: Tusculum at Carson-Newman, Mars Hill at Lincoln Memorial, Coker at Wingate, Lenoir-Rhyne at Catawba, Newberry at Queens, Limestone at Anderson
• Thursday, April 1: Carson-Newman at Mars Hill, Catawba at Coker, Wingate at Lenoir-Rhyne, Queens at Limestone, Lincoln Memorial at Tusculum, Anderson at Newberry
VOLLEYBALL
• Friday, Feb. 26: Mars Hill at Lenoir-Rhyne, Catawba at Carson-Newman, Newberry at Anderson
• Saturday, Feb. 27: Queens at UVa-Wise
• Tuesday, March 2: Mars Hill at Coker, Lenoir-Rhyne at Wingate
• Friday, March 5: UVa-Wise at Mars Hill, Coker at Newberry, Limestone at Lincoln Memorial, Tusculum at Lenoir-Rhyne, Wingate at Anderson, Queens at Carson-Newman
• Saturday, March 6: Wingate at Newberry, Catawba at Lincoln Memorial, Limestone at Carson-Newman, UVa-Wise at Lenoir-Rhyne, Tusculum at Mars Hill, Coker at Anderson
• Tuesday, March 9: Lenoir-Rhyne at Newberry, Carson-Newman at UVa-Wise, Catawba at Wingate, Lincoln Memorial at Tusculum, Queens at Coker, Mars Hill at Anderson
• Friday, March 12: Tusculum at Catawba, Lincoln Memorial at Queens, Anderson at Limestone
• Saturday, March 13: Limestone at Newberry, UVa-Wise at Catawba
• Tuesday, March 16: Coker at Wingate, Queens at Mars Hill
• Friday, March 19: Lincoln Memorial at Mars Hill, Limestone at Coker, Newberry at Catawba, Carson-Newman at Lenoir-Rhyne, UVa-Wise at Tusculum, Anderson at Queens
• Saturday, March 20: Carson-Newman at Mars Hill, Lincoln Memorial at Lenoir-Rhyne, Limestone at Wingate, Newberry at Queens, Anderson at Catawba
• Tuesday, March 23: Mars Hill at Wingate, Lenoir-Rhyne at Coker, Carson-Newman at Tusculum
• Friday, March 26: Mars Hill at Newberry, Carson-Newman at Lincoln Memorial, Wingate at UVa-Wise, Catawba at Limestone, Coker at Tusculum, Lenoir-Rhyne at Anderson
• Saturday, March 27: Coker at UVa-Wise, Wingate at Tusculum, Queens at Limestone
• Tuesday, March 30: Catawba at Coker, Lincoln Memorial at UVa-Wise, Wingate at Queens
• Friday, April 2: Newberry at Carson-Newman, Tusculum at Limestone, Anderson at Lincoln Memorial
• Saturday, April 3: Newberry at Lincoln Memorial, UVa-Wise at Limestone, Lenoir-Rhyne at Catawba, Tusculum at Queens, Anderson at Carson-Newman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!