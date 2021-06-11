L-R earns SAC media relations staff of the year honors

The Lenoir-Rhyne staff will be presented with the SAC Media Relations Staff of the Year award later this fall.

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING ABOUT LENOIR-RHYNE ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS:

“We are very pleased to recognize the Lenoir-Rhyne athletic communications staff as the 2021 SAC Media Relations Staff of the Year. Jeremy and his staff have raised the bar in the SAC, especially with the work they all put in over the last year to make sure that fans could still watch games even when they may not have been allowed to be there in person, including hosting six SAC championship events during the spring of 2021. They are an asset to the SAC and we thank them for all their hard work.”

- Patrick Britz, SAC Commissioner