L-R cross country competes in Queen City Invitational

CHARLOTTE — The Lenoir-Rhyne cross country teams attended the Queen City Invitational hosted by Queens University on Friday, with the Bears’ women’s squad finishing fourth out of 36 teams and the men’s squad coming in 14th out of 38 teams. The event was held at McAlpine Creek Park.

Milligan came in first in both races, while Anderson (South Carolina) and Queens were second and third, respectively, in the women’s race and Queens and Anderson finished second and third, respectively, on the men’s side. The top finishing women for L-R were Janet Kwambai in fifth place (17:38), Caroline Hilliard in ninth (17:56), Kathrin Polke in 20th (18:16) and Kylie Dahlberg in 26th (18:23).

On the men’s side, L-R received a 50th-place finish from Jacob Parkinson, who posted a time of 25:44. The Bears also got a 69th-place time of 26:06 from Sean Incardona.

The L-R women’s and men’s cross country teams will attend the Lewis University Crossover on Oct. 9 in Romeoville, Illinois.