L-R comes up short at No. 23 Carson-Newman
L-R comes up short at No. 23 Carson-Newman

Olivia Nunn

Lenoir-Rhyne's Olivia Nunn (32) drives the baseline to get around Lincoln Memorial's Addi Kirkpatrick (14) in a file photo from earlier this season.

 David Scearce/Record File Photo

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team caught a Carson-Newman squad that hadn’t played in five weeks on the road Saturday afternoon, but in the end it didn’t matter as the 23rd-ranked Eagles captured a 91-73 win at Holt Fieldhouse.

Kennedy Weigt scored 23 points for the Bears (1-6, 1-6 South Atlantic Conference) off the bench, while Emily Harman had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. However, Carson-Newman led for all but 30 seconds and never trailed during Saturday’s contest.

In their first game since an 87-72 win over Limestone on Dec. 12, the Eagles (4-0, 4-0) received a game-high 27 points from SAC leading scorer Braelyn Wykle. Skylar Boshears added a career-high 26 points for the hosts, including an 8-for-10 mark at the free-throw line.

Weigt made five 3-pointers for L-R to move into second in program history with 178 career triples. The senior was making her season debut for the Bears, and she finished 8 of 15 from the field and 5 of 9 from long range while scoring at least 20 points for the eighth time in her college career.

Carson-Newman outshot the Bears 62.5% (18 of 29) to 41.4% (12 of 29). The Eagles led 21-13 after the first quarter, 48-31 at the half and 64-54 entering the fourth frame.

L-R hosts Wingate on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while Carson-Newman travels to Mars Hill on Monday and Tusculum on Wednesday. Both of those contests are also scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Note: The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team also traveled to Carson-Newman on Saturday, but that game was completed after presstime and will appear in Monday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.

