L-R comes up short at No. 23 Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team caught a Carson-Newman squad that hadn’t played in five weeks on the road Saturday afternoon, but in the end it didn’t matter as the 23rd-ranked Eagles captured a 91-73 win at Holt Fieldhouse.

Kennedy Weigt scored 23 points for the Bears (1-6, 1-6 South Atlantic Conference) off the bench, while Emily Harman had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. However, Carson-Newman led for all but 30 seconds and never trailed during Saturday’s contest.

In their first game since an 87-72 win over Limestone on Dec. 12, the Eagles (4-0, 4-0) received a game-high 27 points from SAC leading scorer Braelyn Wykle. Skylar Boshears added a career-high 26 points for the hosts, including an 8-for-10 mark at the free-throw line.

Weigt made five 3-pointers for L-R to move into second in program history with 178 career triples. The senior was making her season debut for the Bears, and she finished 8 of 15 from the field and 5 of 9 from long range while scoring at least 20 points for the eighth time in her college career.

Carson-Newman outshot the Bears 62.5% (18 of 29) to 41.4% (12 of 29). The Eagles led 21-13 after the first quarter, 48-31 at the half and 64-54 entering the fourth frame.