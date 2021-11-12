L-R, Catawba face off for 100th time in season finale

“I believe any time you play a rivalry game you have to talk about the rivalry and acknowledge it, but as far as how we prepare and what we do, we’re super consistent that way,” said Jacobs. “We approach practice each and every day the same way and we try to have really good championship habits each and every day that we go out there, and so I think our kids have done a great job.”

Saturday also marks Senior Day at L-R, with the Bears set to honor 25 seniors prior to the contest. When asked what this senior class has meant to him and his coaching staff, Jacobs admitted that's “hard to even put into words.”

“They work really hard, they’ve shown great leadership, they’ve helped us learn the ins and outs of L-R as we’ve gotten settled in, and I can’t say enough,” said Jacobs of the Bears’ seniors. “They have fun, they work hard, they play for each other, they’ve had a ton of accomplishments in terms of what they’ve done. And hopefully our season’s not over and we’ll keep adding to those things, but I’m just super appreciative of them, super appreciative of their hard work.”