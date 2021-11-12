L-R, Catawba face off for 100th time in season finale

Only five other Division II rivalries have totaled more games than Lenoir-Rhyne and Catawba, who will meet for the 100th time on Saturday in Hickory. The Bears return home after road victories over Limestone and Wingate the past two weeks, with L-R riding a five-game winning streak and the Indians coming off a 30-7 home loss to UVA Wise last Saturday.
Catawba has only played two road games this fall, losing both. But in Saturday’s regular-season finale, which kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Bears’ Moretz Stadium, the Indians will be looking to end the campaign on a high note.
L-R must win to keep its NCAA playoff hopes alive and finish with a perfect record at home. The Bears are 3-0 in Hickory this season to go with an overall record of 7-2 and a South Atlantic Conference mark of 5-2, while Catawba is 5-3 overall and 2-3 in league play.
“Catawba’s 5-3 coming in, they’ve had a few games canceled because of COVID stuff, but they’re playing pretty good football,” L-R coach Mike Jacobs said during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Thursday afternoon. “At times (they’ve) been a little up and down, not too dissimilar to everybody in the country this year, but when they’re on they play really well and they do a nice job.”
Currently in his second season at L-R, Jacobs has never coached in this rivalry. Catawba is 49-46-4 all-time against the Bears, but the Indians have dropped the last two meetings and L-R is 24-22-3 at home against Catawba.
“I believe any time you play a rivalry game you have to talk about the rivalry and acknowledge it, but as far as how we prepare and what we do, we’re super consistent that way,” said Jacobs. “We approach practice each and every day the same way and we try to have really good championship habits each and every day that we go out there, and so I think our kids have done a great job.”
Saturday also marks Senior Day at L-R, with the Bears set to honor 25 seniors prior to the contest. When asked what this senior class has meant to him and his coaching staff, Jacobs admitted that's “hard to even put into words.”
“They work really hard, they’ve shown great leadership, they’ve helped us learn the ins and outs of L-R as we’ve gotten settled in, and I can’t say enough,” said Jacobs of the Bears’ seniors. “They have fun, they work hard, they play for each other, they’ve had a ton of accomplishments in terms of what they’ve done. And hopefully our season’s not over and we’ll keep adding to those things, but I’m just super appreciative of them, super appreciative of their hard work.”
L-R’s defense has been particularly impressive in recent weeks, as the Bears have only allowed 7.3 points per game over their past four contests. The defense hasn’t even been responsible for giving up all of those points, while L-R has scored a defensive touchdown in three consecutive games.
Senior linebacker Preston Joseph started the Bears’ current run of defensive TDs with a 15-yard fumble return for a score in a 45-3 homecoming victory over Limestone on Oct. 23. Over the last two weeks, freshmen LBs Jon Ross Maye and Percy King have added interception returns of 50 and 80 yards, respectively.
“I think that just a lot of things are falling into place for us right now,” said Joseph. “We kind of started the season off a little bit rough, giving up some points that we didn’t need to. But we really finally started clicking together as a unit.”
Joseph is L-R’s leading tackler with 55 stops (32 solo). He also has four tackles for loss, one sack and four quarterback hurries.
Speaking of QBs, Catawba’s signal caller is junior Ken Avent, who has completed 94 of 190 (49.5%) passes for 981 yards and eight TDs. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Kujuan Pryor is his top target with 30 receptions for 310 yards and three scores, while freshman running back Jyrea Martin has 579 yards and four TDs on 136 carries.
“I think they’re well-coached, I think (Catawba coach) Curtis (Walker) does a great job,” said Jacobs. “I think they do a nice job in special teams, I think they fly around on defense and I think they have some skill guys on offense that are scary.
“Kujuan Pryor plays in the slot, he plays some running back, does a little bit of everything for them,” he added. “And then I think really what separates them is their quarterback’s pretty dangerous with his feet. He can extend plays in the pass game, they run some read option stuff where he is the primary ball carrier and they’ve been able to have a bunch of success with that.”
On the other side, L-R is averaging 39.7 points per game this fall. During their current five-game winning streak, the Bears have scored at least 31 points in every contest and have tallied at least 45 points on three occasions.
In last week’s 56-20 win over Barton, L-R trailed after the first quarter and held an eight-point lead at the half before outscoring the Bulldogs 35-7 over the final two periods. Freshmen running backs Dwayne McGee, Jadus Davis and Zyheir Dillard combined for 263 yards and four TDs on 37 carries, while senior QB Grayson Willingham was 19-of-27 passing for 186 yards and three scores — tossing one apiece to freshman Kelin Parsons, sophomore Deondre Lester and McGee.
“We were a little slow in the first half with a few self-inflicted errors, but once we got that corrected I thought our kids came out and played really well,” said Jacobs of the victory over Barton. “We scored on our first five possessions in the second half.”
L-R will look to carry that momentum into Saturday's game, which has a lot riding on it. The stadium will likely be packed for the final home game of the 2021 season.
“I obviously don’t want the season to end, but I’m gonna try to cherish every single moment that I can, especially with this more than likely being our last home game,” said Joseph. “So I’m gonna take every single second of it and try to enjoy it.”
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.