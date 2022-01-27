L-R basketball sweeps Mars Hill

MARS HILL — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s and women’s basketball teams swept Mars Hill on the road Wednesday at Chambers Gym. The Bears’ men’s squad won by a 96-84 final, while the women earned a 74-57 victory.
The L-R men (5-14, 4-12 South Atlantic Conference) only turned the ball over six times against the Lions (4-12, 4-9) as the Bears won for just the second time in their last 14 contests. Jalen Johnson and T.J. Nesmith returned after both missed the previous game and finished with 22 and 20 points, respectively.
Johnson also had four rebounds for L-R, while Nesmith pulled down five boards. Kevin Kangu added 13 points, with Salle Wilson scoring 12, Nas Tyson adding 10 and Malik LeGania chipping in nine points and four rebounds.
The game’s leading scorer was Mars Hill’s Kadyn Dawkins with 26 points, five rebounds and four assists, while teammate Isaiah Jones had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Trey Belin added 11 points for the Lions, who lost their ninth straight meeting with L-R.
The Bears grabbed a season-high 41 rebounds and 17 offensive boards during a game in which they never trailed. Their bench outscored the Lions 48-22 and they also held a 54-26 advantage on points in the paint and a 21-4 edge in fast-break points.
The women’s contest preceded the men’s game, with L-R (6-10, 5-9 SAC) jumping out to a 23-11 lead after the first quarter before enjoying advantages of 43-18 and 60-33 at the end of the second and third periods, respectively. Brandi Hudson led the Bears with 18 points and six rebounds in the 17-point win, while senior Hanna McClung celebrated her birthday with a season-high 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting including 3-of-5 from 3-point range.
McClung also dished out four assists for L-R, as did sophomore Emily Harman. Harman scored 11 points as well, while Maddie Dillinger finished with nine points, four rebounds and a game-high three blocks.
On the other side, Mars Hill (1-18, 1-13) received a game-high 20 points from Maddie Gillie, who also finished with five rebounds. Kyla Daniels added 12 points and five assists, while Brianne Rosales scored 10 points and pulled down seven boards.
The Bears scored 40 points in the paint as compared to 16 for Mars Hill. L-R also outscored the Lions 15-9 in second-chance points and 21-15 in bench points while shooting 52.5% (31 of 59) from the field, 38.9% (7 of 18) from 3-point range and 62.5% (5 of 8) from the free-throw line.
L-R visits Tusculum on Saturday for a doubleheader that will include the women’s game at 2 p.m. with the men’s contest to follow. As for Mars Hill, it will participate in a home doubleheader against Catawba at the same time.