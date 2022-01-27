L-R basketball sweeps Mars Hill

MARS HILL — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s and women’s basketball teams swept Mars Hill on the road Wednesday at Chambers Gym. The Bears’ men’s squad won by a 96-84 final, while the women earned a 74-57 victory.

The L-R men (5-14, 4-12 South Atlantic Conference) only turned the ball over six times against the Lions (4-12, 4-9) as the Bears won for just the second time in their last 14 contests. Jalen Johnson and T.J. Nesmith returned after both missed the previous game and finished with 22 and 20 points, respectively.

Johnson also had four rebounds for L-R, while Nesmith pulled down five boards. Kevin Kangu added 13 points, with Salle Wilson scoring 12, Nas Tyson adding 10 and Malik LeGania chipping in nine points and four rebounds.

The game’s leading scorer was Mars Hill’s Kadyn Dawkins with 26 points, five rebounds and four assists, while teammate Isaiah Jones had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Trey Belin added 11 points for the Lions, who lost their ninth straight meeting with L-R.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bears grabbed a season-high 41 rebounds and 17 offensive boards during a game in which they never trailed. Their bench outscored the Lions 48-22 and they also held a 54-26 advantage on points in the paint and a 21-4 edge in fast-break points.