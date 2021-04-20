L-R baseball salvages final game against Newberry

Following losses to Newberry in each of the first three games of this past weekend’s four-game home series in Hickory, the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team ended the regular season with a 9-3 victory over the Wolves in Game 2 of a doubleheader this past Sunday. The Bears had suffered losses of 6-3 and 6-5 in a pair of extra-inning games on Saturday before losing Game 1 of Sunday’s twin bill by a 6-3 final.

Drue Galassi had two home runs in Sunday’s nightcap, while Will Jones and Wade Cuda also homered to help the Bears (23-17, 19-13 South Atlantic Conference) cap the regular season with a six-run victory. L-R outhit Newberry 12-6 in the contest, with Galassi registering three hits to go with two apiece from Cuda and Xander Ferlenda and one each from Jones, E.J. Ranel, Bryce Stober, Mike McHugh and Topher Grant.

Newberry (22-13, 19-9) was led by two hits from Aidan Baur, with Zachary Bailes, Jack Harris, Nick Butler and Jacob LeBron tallying one apiece. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Wolves.

The winning pitcher for L-R was freshman Joey Cobb, who tossed four innings of scoreless, hitless relief. He struck out six and issued no walks.