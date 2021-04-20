L-R baseball salvages final game against Newberry

Following losses to Newberry in each of the first three games of this past weekend’s four-game home series in Hickory, the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team ended the regular season with a 9-3 victory over the Wolves in Game 2 of a doubleheader this past Sunday. The Bears had suffered losses of 6-3 and 6-5 in a pair of extra-inning games on Saturday before losing Game 1 of Sunday’s twin bill by a 6-3 final.
Drue Galassi had two home runs in Sunday’s nightcap, while Will Jones and Wade Cuda also homered to help the Bears (23-17, 19-13 South Atlantic Conference) cap the regular season with a six-run victory. L-R outhit Newberry 12-6 in the contest, with Galassi registering three hits to go with two apiece from Cuda and Xander Ferlenda and one each from Jones, E.J. Ranel, Bryce Stober, Mike McHugh and Topher Grant.
Newberry (22-13, 19-9) was led by two hits from Aidan Baur, with Zachary Bailes, Jack Harris, Nick Butler and Jacob LeBron tallying one apiece. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Wolves.
The winning pitcher for L-R was freshman Joey Cobb, who tossed four innings of scoreless, hitless relief. He struck out six and issued no walks.
L-R now turns its attention to the SAC tournament, which begins Thursday and continues through next Monday. The sixth-seeded Bears will face seventh-seeded Coker in the first round on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tennessee.
SOFTBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne splits with Newberry
The Bears ended the regular season with a doubleheader split with the Wolves on the road Monday in Newberry, South Carolina. Following a 10-3 victory in Game 1, Lenoir-Rhyne lost 3-0 in Game 2.
L-R (17-15, 13-11 SAC) outhit Newberry 9-8 in the opening contest, receiving two hits including a three-run home run and five RBIs from Lauren Rakes. The Bears also got two hits from Kory Hammett and one each from Savannah Moorefield, Hannah Jennings, Talon LaClair, Lora Beth Wood and Leanna Sherrill.
Rakes was the winning pitcher in Game 1 after tossing seven innings of three-run, eight-hit ball with seven strikeouts and two walks. She also pitched in relief in Game 2, but Newberry (20-15, 11-13 SAC) limited L-R to four hits including two from Savannah Moorefield and one apiece from Jennings and LaClair in the shutout loss.
The SAC tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday, with the seventh-seeded Bears beginning play against second-seeded Anderson on Friday at 4 p.m. at Red Edmonds Field in Greeneville, Tennessee.