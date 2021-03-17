L-R baseball blasts 20 homers, sweeps 4-game road set

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team swept a four-game road series at UVa Wise this past Saturday and Sunday in Wise, Virginia. The Bears clobbered the Cavaliers in all four contests, winning Saturday’s doubleheader by scores of 15-2 and 23-8 and Sunday’s twin bill by finals of 15-2 and 17-7.

The victories improved L-R to 11-6 overall and 8-4 in South Atlantic Conference play, while UVa Wise is now 1-13 and 0-12. The Bears were scheduled to host Coker on Tuesday before the contest was postponed, so L-R will now return to action this Saturday and Sunday at Anderson, with doubleheaders set to begin at 1 p.m. each day.

L-R outhit the Cavs 14-6 in the opening game of their four-game set this past Saturday, blasting six home runs. Xander Ferlenda notched a pair of homers, while Drue Galassi, E.J. Ranel, Connor Smith and Nick Clarno added one apiece.

All four of the aforementioned players homered again as the Bears outhit UVa Wise 25-11 in Game 2 Saturday, with Topher Grace and Wade Cuda also going deep. Winning pitchers during Saturday’s doubleheader were Alex Shirazi and Tanner Moyers.

L-R finished with six homers again in Sunday’s opener, receiving two from Matt Mackey and one each from Galassi, Smith, Clarno and Cuda. The Bears outhit the Cavs 15-5 in the contest.