L-R athletes show continued academic success

The NCAA recently announced the latest Academic Success Rates (ASR) report data as well as Federal Graduation Rates (FGR) for student-athletes who entered Lenoir-Rhyne in the most recent six-year cohort (2013-14). The data shows L-R continues an upward trend in both categories, including the highest four-year graduation rate since 2005.

The report reflects student-athletes are graduating eight percentage points higher than the general student population and the four-year average reflects nine percentage points higher. The Academic Success Rate data is the primary metric across all NCAA Division II programs which takes both walk-ons and transfer students into account and removes students who left the institution in good academic standing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The data reflects an ASR of 77 for the 2013-14 cohort which is 4 points higher than the NCAA DII average and reflects an increase over recent years. The ASR four-year average at L-R is 76% which is higher than the four-year rolling ASR for the average of all DII universities which sits at 74%.

The federal graduation rate for Lenoir-Rhyne student-athletes has risen each of the last five years. Additionally, the four-year average FGR of 57 represents the second-highest number of football-playing schools in the entire South Atlantic Conference.