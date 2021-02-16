 Skip to main content
L-R announces updated fan policy
L-R announces updated fan policy

Lenoir-Rhyne Bears

In accordance with current local, state and federal health guidelines, Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics has announced its attendance policy for upcoming home athletic events. This fan policy will go into effect on Saturday, Feb. 20. As previously announced, no fans or parents from visiting teams will be permitted at L-R home events this spring.

For men's and women's lacrosse, spectators will be limited to 150 at Moretz Stadium. Student-athletes will be allowed two guests each, and a limited number of students will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis until the capacity of 150 spectators is reached.

For men's and women's soccer and track and field, spectators will be limited to 100 at the Moretz Sports Athletic Complex. Student-athletes will be allowed two guests each, and a limited number of students will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis until the capacity of 100 spectators is reached.

For baseball, spectators will be limited to 100 at Durham Field. Student-athletes will be allowed two guests each, and a limited number of students will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis until the capacity of 100 spectators is reached.

For softball, spectators will be limited to 75 at Bears Field. Student-athletes will be allowed two guests each, and a limited number of students will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis until the capacity of 75 spectators is reached.

For basketball and volleyball, spectators will be limited to 25 at Shuford Gymnasium. Student-athletes will be allowed two guests each. There will be no general student admission at this time.

For men's and women's tennis, spectators will be limited to 25 at the YMCA at Catawba Valley. Student-athletes will be allowed two guests each. There will be no general student admission at this time.

An announcement about fans at home football games will be made in early March, so continue to visit www.lrbears.com for updates.

Spectators will be required to follow all COVID safety protocols including wearing a mask and social distancing. All spectators will be required to go through a health screening upon arrival. No concessions will be offered and no food will be permitted within the venue. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the event.

L-R will continue to stream as many home events as possible on the Lenoir-Rhyne Sports Network. All home broadcasts can be found at //lrbears.com/watch or on Roku on the SAC Live app.

L-R's administration will continue to monitor the guidelines set forth by governmental agencies in the coming weeks and months. Any decisions about future attendance policy changes will be based on the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, spectators and the greater Hickory community.

