L-R announces updated fan policy

For basketball and volleyball, spectators will be limited to 25 at Shuford Gymnasium. Student-athletes will be allowed two guests each. There will be no general student admission at this time.

For men's and women's tennis, spectators will be limited to 25 at the YMCA at Catawba Valley. Student-athletes will be allowed two guests each. There will be no general student admission at this time.

An announcement about fans at home football games will be made in early March, so continue to visit www.lrbears.com for updates.

Spectators will be required to follow all COVID safety protocols including wearing a mask and social distancing. All spectators will be required to go through a health screening upon arrival. No concessions will be offered and no food will be permitted within the venue. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the event.

L-R will continue to stream as many home events as possible on the Lenoir-Rhyne Sports Network. All home broadcasts can be found at //lrbears.com/watch or on Roku on the SAC Live app.

L-R's administration will continue to monitor the guidelines set forth by governmental agencies in the coming weeks and months. Any decisions about future attendance policy changes will be based on the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, spectators and the greater Hickory community.