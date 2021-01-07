L-R announces partnership with EmergeOrtho

Lenoir-Rhyne athletics has announced a new partnership with EmergeOrtho as the official sports medicine provider of the Bears. Additionally, Dr. Christopher Houdek will serve as the team physician for L-R.

“Providing a high level of sports medicine care has always been our top priority in consideration of the health and well-being of our Bears student-athletes,” said Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate. “We are excited to embark on this partnership with the EmergeOrtho team as well as Dr. Houdek and feel confident they will take great care of our student-athletes.”

EmergeOrtho was founded in August 2016 as four of North Carolina’s top orthopedic practices teamed up to provide the highest level of patient-centered orthopedic care. The alliance became EmergeOrtho and has served patients with 45 locations in 21 countries. From the mountains to the coast, EmergeOrtho is North Carolina’s premier provider, recognized for offering world-class, comprehensive and compassionate care.

As the largest physician-owned orthopedic practice in the state, EmergeOrtho’s medical team includes upwards of 100 highly-trained orthopedic specialists and nearly as many mid-level providers.