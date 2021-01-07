L-R announces partnership with EmergeOrtho

Lenoir-Rhyne athletics has announced a new partnership with EmergeOrtho as the official sports medicine provider of the Bears. Additionally, Dr. Christopher Houdek will serve as the team physician for L-R.
“Providing a high level of sports medicine care has always been our top priority in consideration of the health and well-being of our Bears student-athletes,” said Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate. “We are excited to embark on this partnership with the EmergeOrtho team as well as Dr. Houdek and feel confident they will take great care of our student-athletes.”
EmergeOrtho was founded in August 2016 as four of North Carolina’s top orthopedic practices teamed up to provide the highest level of patient-centered orthopedic care. The alliance became EmergeOrtho and has served patients with 45 locations in 21 countries. From the mountains to the coast, EmergeOrtho is North Carolina’s premier provider, recognized for offering world-class, comprehensive and compassionate care.
As the largest physician-owned orthopedic practice in the state, EmergeOrtho’s medical team includes upwards of 100 highly-trained orthopedic specialists and nearly as many mid-level providers.
Dr. Christopher Houdek obtained his undergraduate degree in cell and molecular biology from the University of Michigan. He was awarded his Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, where he also completed his residency training in Orthopedic Surgery.
Following residency, Houdek completed his fellowship in sports medicine at the Detroit Medical Center where he helped care for the Detroit Red Wings, Pistons and Tigers. During fellowship, he received advanced training in sports medicine, ACL reconstruction, cartilage restoration, shoulder instability and rotator cuff repair, shoulder arthroplasty and arthroscopy of the knee and shoulder. He is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon.
Houdek is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedics, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the Michigan Orthopedic Society, the Detroit Academy of Orthopedics, the Arthroscopy Association of North America and the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine.
In Tucson, Arizona, Houdek practiced orthopedic sports medicine for four years and was the team physician for the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners and Ironwood Ridge High School.
"Our doctors and staff are honored to serve Lenoir-Rhyne athletics and look forward to supporting the university with expert level care," said Kyle Raygor, Chief Executive Officer of EmergeOrtho's Foothills Region. “We are fully behind the health and success of all LRU Bears regardless of their sport or activity. This is truly a winning combination."