L-R announces major renovation to Moretz Stadium

Lenoir-Rhyne announced this week a major renovation of the Helen and Leonard Moretz Stadium, home to football and men’s and women’s lacrosse.

Called the Centennial Campaign for Moretz Stadium, the $15 million renovation will touch every aspect of the stadium. Improvements will include new and enhanced grandstands, new entrances on the west and east sides, new concession stands and restrooms, new video boards and a new press box. In addition, there will be eight luxury suites and a club VIP seating area, making Moretz Stadium one of the few Division II schools with suites and club seating.

“This will be the first major renovation to Moretz Stadium since 1964 and will significantly improve the game-day experience for our student-athletes and fans,” said Kim Pate, vice president for athletics. “This bold plan aligns with our strategic plan for athletics that calls for enhancing our facilities over the next decade.”

Fundraising to support this initiative is already underway. Thanks to early commitments from private donors, more than $8 million has already been committed to the project, including a lead gift from Marilyn and John Moretz. In honor of their gift, L-R will name its entire athletic campus, which comprises six key sporting venues, the Moretz Sports Athletic Campus.