L-R announces fan policy for spring football games

In accordance with current local, state and federal health guidelines, Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics has announced its attendance policy for home football games this spring. As previously announced, no fans or parents from visiting teams will be permitted at L-R home football games this spring.

L-R will welcome a maximum capacity of 1,200 fans into Moretz Stadium for its two scheduled regular-season games this spring. The Bears host Barton at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, and Catawba at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.

Bears Club seating will be designated on the home side bleachers for members who give at a level to receive season tickets. The remaining seating throughout Moretz Stadium will be designated for students, faculty and staff along with parents and family members of the L-R football program. Due to the limited capacity, no general admission tickets will be sold and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The seating capacity takes into consideration the ability for spectators to safely social distance while watching the game.