L-R announces addition of bass fishing

Lenoir-Rhyne University Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate has announced the addition of college bass fishing as a club sport beginning in fall 2021. There are currently around 600 bass fishing teams in the United States, and Lenoir-Rhyne is the latest addition.

"Bass fishing is a terrific fit for Lenoir-Rhyne," noted Pate. "With our proximity to Lake Hickory and North Carolina being a fishing hotspot, the bass fishing program will be a great addition to our competitive club sport offerings at L-R."

Pate tabbed Brian Travis as the first head coach in program history. Travis has been fishing professionally and traveling all over the United States to compete in professional events since 2008. His tournament fishing goes back to when he was a boy, winning a tournament at the age of 10.

Travis graduated in May 2000 from Catawba College with a Bachelor of Arts in business with a concentration in management.

In 2007, Travis' road to becoming a professional angler was becoming a reality. Qualifying and winning The Bass Federation (TBF) Southern Divisional, he was on his way to fish the TBF Nationals. He won the Nationals in 2008, and the door was finally open for him to follow his dream.