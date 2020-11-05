L-R announces addition of AstroTurf baseball field

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The entire field, infield and outfield, as well as home and visiting bullpens, will be turfed and will be completed in time for the 2021 spring season. Additionally, home plate will move up seven feet to allow for more foul territory behind the plate and new foul poles will be installed.

"It is an exciting day for Lenoir-Rhyne baseball," said Ramirez. "Our number one priority is always our players. From recruiting high impact players, retaining them and developing them to reach their full potential, the installation of a full artificial turf field directly enhances our ability to do these things."

It will also make L-R the only South Atlantic Conference institution with a baseball field that has both lights and field turf. Additionally, the Bears will be the only NCAA Division II program in the state of North Carolina to have a fully turfed field.

"AstroTurf is the cream of the crop when it comes to baseball turf fields and we will have as nice of a baseball field as any program in the nation," said Ramirez. "I can't say enough about all the work behind the scenes to make this happen in a very short time. It is great to be at a university fully committed to having one of the top NCAA baseball programs in the country and provide an experience for our student-athletes that is second to none."