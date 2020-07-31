King, Russell among the 17 seniors for L-R football

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced countless changes to sports at all levels since March, with NCAA Division II’s South Atlantic Conference among the affected leagues. The latest announcement from the SAC came on July 24, when the start of fall sports was postponed to Sept. 26.

It was also revealed that same day that the SAC will play a conference-only schedule in 2020, which could be a good thing for the Lenoir-Rhyne football team. After all, the Bears have won their past 17 games against conference opponents, with 13 of those victories coming by double digits.

That’s not to say that it will be easy for L-R to defend its back-to-back conference championships, as the Bears have a target on their back as one of the top teams in Division II. They have also made a pair of regional championship appearances over the past two seasons, so high expectations exist once again entering the upcoming campaign.

Of the players listed on the Bears’ roster, 17 are seniors. Two of those seniors are defensive back Davin King and tight end Mike Russell, who haven’t received much playing time at L-R but could be called upon more often in 2020.