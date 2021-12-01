Key, Ohio State upset No. 1 Duke 71-66

“We've had some really dramatic games here, and I don't think that's ending anytime soon,” Holtmann said. “So if you think the tough games are over, we have another really, really challenge Sunday night (at Penn State). That's the challenge in front of us right now. ”

Wendell Moore Jr. led the Blue Devils with 17 points and Banchero finished with 14.

Duke led by 13 points at halftime and extended that advantage to 49-34 early in the second half. Moore’s layup with 5:19 remaining made it 65-57, and Trevor Keels made a free throw with 4:29 left.

The Blue Devils didn’t score again, missing their last six shots as Ohio State closed the game with a 12-0 run. Duke endured a 1-for-14 stretch earlier in the half, allowing the Buckeyes to draw closer.

“When not getting the stops, we weren’t able to lengthen the lead a couple times,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “They just stayed right in there.”

Ohio State took an early 13-7 lead but Duke responded with a 13-2 run. The Blue Devils shot 52.9% in the first half.

RED HOT FINISH