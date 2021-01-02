Kentucky knocks off NC State 23-21 in Gator Bowl

Penalties were a problem for both teams. There were 11 unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and several more instances where a flag could have been thrown.

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack were looking to end the season on a five-game winning streak. It would have been the first time the program had accomplished the feat since 1965. Instead, N.C. State will end with a loss for the fifth time in coach Dave Doeren’s eight seasons.

Kentucky: The Wildcats won their third bowl game in as many seasons for the second time in school history. They also won three straight between 2006 and 2008.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

North Carolina State almost surely will fall out of the final Associated Press College Football poll, which is scheduled to be released following the College Football Championship game on Jan. 11.

COACH HONORED

Kentucky center Drake Jackson wore No. 65 to honor Schlarman, a four-year starter (1994-97) for the Wildcats. Schlarman died Nov. 12 following a two-year battle with cancer. Linemen have rotated wearing Schlarman’s number since. Jackson wore it for the third time in seven games Saturday.