Keatts relying on veterans as NC State eyes NCAA return

That core joins with a recruiting class led by four-star point guard Cam Hayes while also adding redshirt freshman Dereon Seabron and Nebraska transfer Thomas Allen, who sat out last season.

“Whatever coach needs from me, whatever the team needs me, I'm willing. I'm capable," Daniels said. "I'm not going to fight it. I'm just really going to buy in. ... and I think that's kind of the vibe from the team.”

Some other things to know about N.C. State for the 2020-21 season:

DEPTH AND STYLE

Keatts arrived in 2017 after having thrived at UNC Wilmington with a full court pressure system, though he said it would take time to build up the roster with the versatile depth he prefers. He has more of that now.

“I've finally got a team that ... we can play at least maybe nine or 10 guys, and then play guys at multiple positions,” Keatts said.

POINT OF ATTACK

Johnson was a second-team all-ACC pick last year at point guard and averaged 6.8 assists per game to rank eighth nationally, so the Wolfpack must find a new floor leader.