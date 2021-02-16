 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeter’s career day leads No. 15 CVCC in 70-58 victory
0 comments

Jeter’s career day leads No. 15 CVCC in 70-58 victory

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Camari Jeter

Catawba Valley Community College's Camari Jeter (12) puts up a jumper during Monday's 70-58 win over Bryant & Stratton in Hickory.

 Cody Dalton/Catawba Valley Athletics

Freshman guard Camari Jeter scored a career-high 27 points on Monday, leading the 15th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team to a 70-58 victory against Bryant & Stratton at the Tarlton Complex.

With the win, the Red Hawks improve to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in Region 10 play.

Catawba Valley took an early 19-10 lead after the first quarter of Monday’s matinee game against the Bobcats (3-2, 2-2 in Region 10) with freshman Kelis Carmon leading the early surge with seven first-quarter points.

Bryant & Stratton managed to close its deficit to a single point by halftime, trailing 33-32 at the break. Jeter led all scorers at the half with 10 points.

Jeter nearly doubled her first-half point total in the third quarter, scoring nine points to help the Red Hawks extend their lead to 52-45 heading into the final quarter of play.

The Bobcats made it close late, pulling within two points of the lead, but Jeter once again helped power CVCC with eight fourth-quarter points, including four made free throws down the stretch, as her team completed the regular-season sweep of the Bobcats.

The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday with a road contest against Patrick Henry Community College. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. in Martinsville, Virginia.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment
College

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment

John Chaney and John Calipari were in each other’s face and at each other’s throat, and four years before the unforgettable press conference that remains the flashpoint in their relationship and rivalry, it was on George Watts to keep the two men from tearing each other to pieces. This wasn’t February 1994. This wasn’t Chaney storming into a room at the Mullins Center and screaming, “I’ll kill ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert