Jeter’s career day leads No. 15 CVCC in 70-58 victory

Freshman guard Camari Jeter scored a career-high 27 points on Monday, leading the 15th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team to a 70-58 victory against Bryant & Stratton at the Tarlton Complex.

With the win, the Red Hawks improve to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in Region 10 play.

Catawba Valley took an early 19-10 lead after the first quarter of Monday’s matinee game against the Bobcats (3-2, 2-2 in Region 10) with freshman Kelis Carmon leading the early surge with seven first-quarter points.

Bryant & Stratton managed to close its deficit to a single point by halftime, trailing 33-32 at the break. Jeter led all scorers at the half with 10 points.

Jeter nearly doubled her first-half point total in the third quarter, scoring nine points to help the Red Hawks extend their lead to 52-45 heading into the final quarter of play.

The Bobcats made it close late, pulling within two points of the lead, but Jeter once again helped power CVCC with eight fourth-quarter points, including four made free throws down the stretch, as her team completed the regular-season sweep of the Bobcats.

The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday with a road contest against Patrick Henry Community College. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. in Martinsville, Virginia.