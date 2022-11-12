Jefferson, Bears pound Tusculum in season finale

The Lenoir-Rhyne football team made history in its final game of the 2022 season on Saturday afternoon. Sophomore defensive end Andre Jefferson broke the program’s single-game record with 5.5 sacks, while the Bears finished with 10 sacks in all to tie the team record.

LR’s dominant defensive performance highlighted a 34-14 victory over Tusculum on Senior Day at Moretz Stadium. With the win, the Bears improved to 8-3 overall and 7-2 in the South Atlantic Conference while finishing 4-3 at home in 2022.

On the other side, the Pioneers lost for the second week in a row as they dropped to 8-3 overall and 6-3 in league contests.

“Anytime you have a chance to win what could potentially be your last game I think it’s critical, one to send the seniors out with a win,” LR coach Mike Jacobs said. “Guys like Ryan Carter, Mike Owen, Bryce Heidinger, there’s a handful of other guys that walked today that may come back, but those guys and Will Martin’s a guy that’s given everything to this program, he’s the highest-ranked student in the conference. So those kids have been through some of them two coaching changes, they’ve been through COVID, they’ve stayed the course and here they are at kind of the end of their career.

“They have a lot to be proud of because they’ve done things the right way at every step,” he added of the Bears’ senior class. “So it was great for us to play well and send them out on a positive note.”

The teams exchanged punts on their initial drives before the Bears put together a 15-play, 46-yard drive that took over 7 1/2 minutes off the clock. Although LR had to settle for a 41-yard field goal from Johnathan Medlin, the hosts found themselves with a 3-0 lead late in the opening quarter.

The Pioneers appeared to be in business after Tyler Burke returned the ensuing kickoff 51 yards to the LR 48-yard line, but Tusculum was unable to pick up a first down as it ultimately turned the ball over on downs at the Bears’ 41. Two plays later, LR quarterback Sean White connected with Hickory High alumnus Malakei Sumner for a 42-yard pass before White scored from 12 yards out two plays after that to make it 10-0.

Medlin added a season-long 47-yard field goal moments later to increase the Bears’ lead to 13-0, while LR’s Percy King intercepted a Tre Simmons pass on Tusculum’s next drive to set up an eight-play, 36-yard drive that ended when Zyheir Dillard scampered across the goal line from 2 yards out for a 20-0 advantage with 4:12 remaining second quarter. At halftime, the score remained 20-0 in favor of the Bears.

Each team found the end zone twice in the second half. LR pushed the score to 27-0 on a 64-yard touchdown run from Dwayne McGee less than three minutes in, while Will Shellenback caught a 41-yard scoring pass from Simmons at the 5:34 mark of the third quarter to end the shutout. Following a 24-yard TD pass from White to Kelin Parsons with 14 seconds left in the third, Mydreon Vines hauled in a 38-yard scoring strike from Simmons on the first play of the fourth quarter to account for the 34-14 final.

“Our kids played really well,” said Jacobs. “We’ve been talking all along about having unbelievable execution, doing their job. I thought our defensive staff did a fantastic job of putting them in good position to make plays and then our kids just executed at a high level and finished.

“We talked all week, I thought their quarterback did an elite job scrambling and so a big deal for us was keeping him caged and in the pocket,” he continued. “We did that today and we reaped the benefits and our kids just were lights out on defense.”

White finished with 161 yards on 14-of-22 passing, and he also added 29 yards on seven carries. McGee led the Bears’ rushing attack with 22 carries for 90 yards and Dillard chipped in 37 yards on 10 carries, while Parsons caught three passes for 52 yards to lead LR through the air.

“Sean’s made tremendous strides,” said Jacobs of White’s growth this season. “He’s a kid that has been better when it’s game time and I think the thing I’m most proud of is just the progression of the decision-making, we’re able to put a little more on his plate, and then just his growth.

“He’s got all the arm strength that you need and it’s about making the right decisions and doing the small things,” he added. “And he’s grown leaps and bounds and we’re excited about his future and his continued development.”

Defensively, in addition to Jefferson’s 5.5 sacks, LR also got one sack apiece from Damien Savage — who led the team with 12 tackles including seven solo stops — Jon Ross Maye, Ezekiel Campbell and Rashad Yelding. Zeke Nance added a half-sack, with King and Jimmie Palmer III providing interceptions for the Bears.

“Numbers like that mean that we’ve got a dominant defense and I’m confident with whatever guys we’ve got out there,” said Jefferson. “We go out there and we go to work every day. We’ve got guys like Jon Ross, we’ve got Cam Gordon, we’ve got Rondo (Rondarius Porter), we’ve got people coming in that actually want to play. Our secondary is great, they cover well and we do our job, that’s all you can ever ask for.”

Although Tusculum was held to 12 yards on 26 carries, it did move the ball through the air. Simmons completed 13 of 28 passes for 264 yards, while Brayden Phillips was 4-of-12 passing for 94 yards. Both quarterbacks tossed an interception as LR’s defense completed the year with 13 picks and 17 total takeaways.

“Just be more physical, that’s what we on the D-line pride ourselves in is being more physical than everybody else,” said Jefferson of holding the Pioneers to less than a half-yard per carry. “... So be more physical than them, stop them. If we stop them in the backfield they can’t get any yards, so that’s how I was brought up.”