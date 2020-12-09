Iowa's 3-point barrage helps Hawkeyes top UNC

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Jordan Bohannon said he could have been much better.

Given what he’s been through in the last year, he’ll take the night he had on Tuesday.

Bohannon scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 3 Iowa, and the Hawkeyes beat No. 16 North Carolina 93-80 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.

Bohannon had scored 11 points in Iowa’s first three games this season. But he got hot from 3-point range, making 7 of 16 attempts, and converted his only shot from inside the arc.

“I didn’t think I shot the ball well,” Bohannon said. “I hit some pretty big shots. But I still thought I had an off day.”

“He’s been shooting it that way every day,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “If he gets open shots, he’s going to make them. I don’t care who we play. That’s the way he is.”

Bohannon had surgeries on both hips last year, one during the summer and then a second one that ended his season in December.

“I’ve been here for, like, 20 years,” said Bohannon, who is in his fifth season. “I kind of have a lot of experience in my belt.”