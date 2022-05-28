Individuals from area colleges receive postseason awards

Postseason awards continue to roll in for athletes from the three colleges in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area — Lenoir-Rhyne, Catawba Valley Community College and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. The only team from any of those schools still competing is Caldwell’s baseball team, which begins National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series play today.

Here’s a sport-by-sport rundown of the local college athletes who have received individual awards for their play during the spring sports season:

BASEBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne: Eight Bears landed on the All-South Atlantic Conference team as part of a program-record 46-13 season that included only the second NCAA Division II tournament appearance in the 92-year history of the program and the first since 2001. Pitcher Joshua Lanham and Drew Yniesta were LR’s All-SAC First Team representatives, and both players also filled spots on the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Southeast Region team.

Lanham was a redshirt sophomore pitcher who finished 11-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 112 strikeouts against 24 walks in 90 innings. Meanwhile, Yniesta was the Bears’ hits leader with 88 and the graduate student also had a .383 batting average, 14 home runs, 58 RBIs and team highs in total bases (144) and runs scored (65).

Wade Cuda, Nick Clarno, Cole Laskowski and Andrew Patrick were LR’s SAC Second Team selections, while David Bell made the SAC Third Team and Erick Ramirez was on the conference’s all-defensive team. Cuda led LR in homers with 16, Clarno batted .368 with 78 hits and Laskowski joined Yniesta as the only two Bears to start every game.

Bandys High alumnus Patrick posted a 9-2 record during his redshirt junior season. Also a former CVCC standout, he had an ERA of 3.30 and 95 strikeouts against 37 walks in 76 1/3 innings.

Bell was a doubles machine, leading LR with 16 two-baggers to go with nine homers and a team-high three triples. As for the third baseman Ramirez, he finished with a .921 fielding percentage while notching 57 assists and 25 putouts.

CVCC: The Red Hawks had five players named to the All-Region 10 Division II team, including First Team selections Bryson Hammer and Zack Summerville. Hammer and Summerville both garnered First Team All-West Division honors as well, as did Jackie Jimenez.

A freshman pitcher for CVCC, Hammer struck out 116 batters — the second-most in a single season in program history — to lead all NJCAA Division II pitchers. The sophomore Summerville was the Red Hawks’ leader in RBIs (57), hits (72), triples (four) and runs scored (58) while tying for the team lead in homers (10), while Jimenez tied Summerville for the team lead in doubles (14), drew 38 walks to lead CVCC and recorded a team-best .507 on-base percentage.

Reece Landmark and Jonah Milchuck were CVCC’s Second Team All-West Division honorees, with Landmark sporting a team-best .357 batting average and .628 slugging percentage while clubbing 10 homers and Milchuck serving as the Red Hawks’ main closer with seven saves to tie the program record. Milchuck also had 40 strikeouts against nine walks in 26 2/3 innings.

Caldwell Community College: Cole Hales was the Region 10 Division III Player of the Year, former Bandys High star Spencer Ledford was the Region 10 Division III Pitcher of the Year and Frank Pait was the Region 10 Division III Coach of the Year as the Cobras swept the conference’s biggest individual awards. Through Region 10 tournament play, Hales carried a .365 batting average, 66 hits, four homers, 15 doubles, two triples, 45 RBIs, 69 runs scored and 31 stolen bases in 34 attempts, while Ledford had a 10-0 record with six complete games, 91 strikeouts and 23 walks in 72 1/3 innings.

Caldwell is 46-7 this season under Pait’s leadership, scoring over 570 runs and compiling a team batting average of over .330. Other All-Region 10 Division III First Team selections for the Cobras included Mason Lyda and Michael Logan — both of whom also made the conference’s all-defensive team — Breon Ishmael and Seth Willis.

All-Region 10 Division III Second Team selections for Caldwell were Jermie Greene, Tyler Bradley, Hayden Setzer and Alexander Central High alumnus Jacob Bebber.

SOFTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne: A total of seven Bears made the All-SAC team as part of a 38-16 season that included an NCAA Division II tournament appearance and the distinction of hosting a portion of the Southeast Regionals. Graduate students Kylee Leonhardt and Savannah Moorefield, along with junior Lauren Rakes, gave LR a trio of All-SAC First Team representatives, and all three also made the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Southeast Region team with Leonhardt adding a NFCA Second Team All-American nod.

Leonhardt was the only LR player to reach double digits in homers as she blasted 15 this spring, while her 110 total bases also ranked first to go with a .356 batting average, 52 hits, 13 doubles, 47 RBIs, 41 runs scored and more walks (33) than strikeouts (29). Meanwhile, Moorefield was the Bears’ leading hitter with a .397 batting average and 77 hits including four homers, eight doubles and a triple, with Rakes tallying a 21-5 record, five saves and a 2.23 ERA in the pitcher’s circle while tossing 19 complete games and striking out 305 against 56 walks in 194 2/3 innings.

Cassidy Wall was the SAC Freshman of the Year and a member of the conference’s second team after hitting .335 with 57 hits and 50 RBIs, while other SAC second teamers included Hannah Jennings and Julia Mardigian. Jennings had the second-most hits on the team with 58, and Mardigian finished just behind her with 57 hits to go with 40 RBIs.

All-SAC Third Team member Morgan Beeler was 15-10 with a 3.10 ERA and 15 complete games. She also had a save while throwing 153 2/3 innings with 140 strikeouts and 81 walks.

CVCC: Previously a star high school player at Bunker Hill, Lillie Pennington joined fellow sophomore Cora Olivares on the All-Region 10 Division II team. Pennington was a Second Team selection after batting .398 with 43 hits and a team-high 13 doubles to go with six homers and 44 RBIs for a Red Hawks squad that won a program-record 37 games, including 20 in conference play.

Olivares was an honorable mention selection who hit .370 with 37 hits including 10 doubles. She also drove in 23 runs and scored 21 times.

Caldwell Community College: Two Cobras were named to the All-Region 10 Division III First Team, with Kiara Dewey and Brittney Reynolds representing Caldwell following its 33-11 season. Dewey batted .391 with eight homers and 32 RBIs, while Reynolds hit .318 with 13 RBIs and 32 steals, the latter of which ranked 15th in the country.

All-Region 10 Division III Second Team selections for Caldwell included Lauren Anderson and Ashlyn Castle, while Christa Walsh landed on the All-Region 10 Division III Third Team.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Lenoir-Rhyne: A year after reaching the NCAA Division II championship game, the Bears returned to the NCAA tournament in 2022 and won a first-round game at home before falling in Round 2. LR went 15-4 thanks in large part to All-SAC First Team members Mitchell Linklater, Toron Eccleston and Victor Powell, all of whom also made the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association All-American team — Eccleston and Powell and second teamers and Linklater as a third teamer.

A graduate student, Linklater finished with five goals and five assists while registering 36 ground balls and five caused turnovers. He scooped up 159 ground balls in his career, which places him third in program history.

Eccleston led the Bears with 54 points and 41 goals, reaching 104 goals for his career to rank sixth in program history. In addition, Powell recorded 29 caused turnovers — he has 51 in his career to rank second in program history — while also tallying two goals, one assist and 49 ground balls.

All-SAC Second Team selections for the Bears were Noah Johnson and Myles Moffat, while Tommy Aguilar, John Paulus and James Brugger represented them on the All-SAC Third Team. The goalkeeper Johnson had 202 saves and a .567 save percentage, with Moffat scoring 23 goals and dishing out 23 assists to finish as one of only two LR with 20 or more of each.

Aguilar scored 26 goals and supplied nine assists, while Paulus had a team-high 81 ground balls to go with one goal and Brugger had 37 ground balls and 29 caused turnovers to tie Powell for the team lead.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Lenoir-Rhyne: Cassie Lafler was the Bears’ lone All-SAC First Team honoree, and the graduate student also earned a spot on the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association South Region Second Team. A defensive stalwart for LR, she had 24 caused turnovers and 45 ground balls, the latter of which led the team.

All-SAC Second Team selections for LR were Jolan Morey, Suzy Smith and Isabelle Dunham, with Morey notching 29 goals and 35 assists, Smith finishing with a team-high 51 goals to go with 15 assists and Dunham registering a team-high 47 caused turnovers to go with 41 ground balls. Additionally, All-SAC Third Team selection Teanna Sieben totaled 42 ground balls to rank second on the team.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Lenoir-Rhyne: The only Bears golfer — male or female — to play in the NCAA Division II tournament, graduate student Megan Robb was an All-SAC Second Team honoree. She had four top-10 finishes this spring and nabbed medalist honors for the first and only time in her career during the Lander Bearcat Invitational March 28-29 in Greenwood, South Carolina.

MEN’S TENNIS

Lenoir-Rhyne: Senior Rhodri Atkinson was an All-SAC First Team member in both singles and doubles, finishing 14-4 in singles competition and 17-4 in doubles. Fellow senior Josh Lazenby joined Atkinson on the All-SAC First Team in doubles, where the duo posted a 17-3 record together.

A third senior, Lewis Scott, was on the All-SAC First Team in singles as well. He was 14-5 in singles matches.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Lenoir-Rhyne: Gemma Southwick was an All-SAC second teamer in both singles and doubles, the latter coming with partner Lucy Whelan. Southwick and Whelan were 16-5 as a team.

Evgeniya Pugina added an All-SAC Third Team selection in singles, where she was 11-6 overall including a 10-4 mark at No. 2 singles.