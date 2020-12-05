Hurt's six 3-pointers help No. 6 Duke rout Bellarmine 76-54

DURHAM — Matthew Hurt scored 24 points and accounted for six of Duke's 13 3-pointers, and the No. 6 Blue Devils used a 19-2 run in the second half to cruise past Bellarmine 76-54 on Friday night.

The hot-shooting Blue Devils (2-1) raced to a 17-4 advantage and led 25-15 at the break behind 48% shooting. They had six 3-pointers, one more than they hit in Tuesday's 75-69 loss to eighth-ranked Michigan State.

Bellarmine overcame a 1-for-9 shooting start and closed within 28-25 late in the first half before Duke closed with a 7-0 run, taking a double-digit lead it never lost.

Hurt kept up his hot shooting and finished 9 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 8 from long range, to finish a point shy of his career high, which came against Boston College last December. Jaemyn Brakefield, who entered the game 1 for 4 from behind the arc, made all four deep shots for 12 points, while Jalen Johnson overcame two early fouls and finished with nine points. Duke shot 52%.

This performance was a big improvement over the Michigan State game, which Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski credited to better ball movement by his young squad.

“Another aspect is just them getting to know each other,” he said. "We are not a veteran team. Seven of the 11 guys are new.