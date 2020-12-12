Hurricanes, Tar Heels bring QB star power into today's matchup

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — D’Eriq King is having a season unlike almost any other quarterback in Miami history. Same goes for North Carolina’s Sam Howell, who has his name in the Tar Heel record book more than a few times already.

And neither is even guaranteed a spot on the All-ACC team this season.

Quarterback play in the Atlantic Coast Conference has been stellar in 2020, with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Notre Dame’s Ian Book among the nation’s best. They’re likely to grab two of the three All-ACC roster spots this season, which means either King or Howell — who meet today when No. 9 Miami (8-1, 7-1 ACC, No. 10 College Football Playoff) plays host to No. 20 North Carolina (7-3, 6-3 ACC, No. 17 CFP) — will likely find himself on the league’s honorable mention list.

Given the years both have had, that hardly seems right.

“You would have to argue that our league may be the best league in the country,” North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. “And to do that, you’ve got to have the top quarterbacks. So, I think without question, these guys are good.”

The numbers prove that across the board, including for King and Howell.