How will LR fare during 2022-23 men's basketball season?

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team finished 10-18 a year ago, but seven of the Bears’ losses were by five points or less. According to seventh-year head coach Everick Sullivan, “experience does mean something.”

Sullivan said during a recent edition of the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show that he “thought personnel was a huge issue” with last season’s team following the graduation of several players from the 2020-21 squad. Many of the departing players were guards, and that was a position that needed to be addressed during the offseason.

“I knew going into this year I needed to get two guards,” said Sullivan of the recruitment process, which landed freshman Hamilton Campbell and graduate student LJ McCoy, a Thomasville native who previously played at Belmont Abbey. Both players have paid early dividends for LR, which defeated Sullivan’s alma mater, Division I Louisville, by a 57-47 final in a road exhibition contest before knocking off Montreat 65-55 in Monday’s regular-season opener.

Monday’s contest was played at the Bears’ Shuford Arena, where LR put four players in double figures — McCoy had 12 points and six assists and Campbell added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while senior forward TJ Nesmith led all scorers with 22 points and senior guard Nas Tyson had 14 points and four boards. With the victory, LR improved to 4-1 in its last five season openers.

“I needed to get one (guard) that could score but had a great idea of how to play the game, he had to be able to shoot,” said Sullivan of McCoy. “And I needed another guy who was a winner, he had to compete, he had to win and it could not be (about) himself. It had to be about others, and that’s Hamilton Campbell.”

Sullivan pointed out that Campbell has been willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win, whether that means starting (as he did on Monday) or coming off the bench (as he did against Louisville). The aforementioned quartet started alongside senior wing Elijah Shabazz against Montreat, but the Bears employed a different starting five in their exhibition game — McCoy, Tyson, senior guard Malik LeGania, junior forward Salle Wilson and senior center Cooper Fowler.

Speaking of Wilson and Fowler, Sullivan said both worked hard during the offseason, which was evident against Louisville. Wilson finished with 10 points, while Fowler had nine.

“You have to give credit where credit is due because student-athletes in Division II, we don’t get a chance to work with those guys over the summer, so you have to be driven,” said Sullivan. “You have to have a passion, you’ve got to love it in order to come back to be where you need to be in order to help the team, and they put that work in and you saw it in that game.”

Nesmith didn’t play against Louisville due to an injury — redshirt junior guard Jalen Johnson also missed that game and remains out with an injury of his own — but the 6-foot-9, 220-pounder put his talents on full display in the win over Montreat. Nesmith was named to the All-South Atlantic Conference Preseason First Team, while the league’s head coaches picked the Bears to finish sixth in the 13-team conference, which no longer includes Queens after the Royals’ jump to Division I but still has title favorite Lincoln Memorial along with the likes of Wingate (preseason runner-up), Carson Newman (tied for third in preseason poll) and Tusculum (tied for third in preseason poll).

Nesmith appeared in 26 games (14 starts) last season, leading the Bears in scoring (14.3 points per game), rebounds (3.9 per game) and blocks (1.3 per game). He shot 61.5% from the field and 78.2% from the free-throw line in 20.2 minutes per contest.

Other players on the Bears’ 2022-23 roster include senior guard Colby Beeker, redshirt junior forwards Damion Medwinter and Marcus Owens Castrillo, junior forward Tim Steele, junior center Percy Fyle, redshirt sophomore forward PJ Joseph, freshman forward Sunny Jackson and freshman guards Will Kelly and Kaden McArthur.

“We were short guard play, guard play wins close games,” said Sullivan of last year’s squad. “Those are the players that are making the decisions, making the reads, making the free throws. Normally when you’re down you’re gonna get pressed, so you’ve got to have guards to break that press. If you’ve never been in those situations it’s hard to simulate, so I think we’re gonna get better by experience, we’ve been through it.”

He added that “now we know exactly what our press breaker is, we can jump right into it. But you have to pick and choose sometimes where you’re with a team and you’re starting off with so many new faces, you can’t cover every single thing ... and that’s why you see teams typically get better as the season goes because you get a little bit more time to add to your package and add to your toolbox in terms of how you’re gonna progress and get better so nothing catches you off guard.”

LR visits Lees-McRae on Wednesday at 7 p.m. before hosting Malone on Saturday at 2 p.m.

REMAINING 2022-23 LENOIR-RHYNE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Nov. 16 (Wed) – at Lees-McRae, 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 (Sat) – vs. Malone, 2 p.m.

Nov. 23 (Wed) – at Mount Olive, 3 p.m.

Nov. 26 (Sat) – vs. Converse, 4 p.m.

Nov. 29 (Tue) – vs. Columbus State, 6 p.m.

Dec. 3 (Sat) – vs. Wingate*, 4 p.m.

Dec. 14 (Wed) – vs. Newberry*, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 (Sat) – at Anderson*, 4 p.m.

Dec. 19 (Mon) – vs. Chowan, 2 p.m.

Dec. 30 (Fri) – at Belmont Abbey, 5 p.m.

Jan. 4 (Wed) – at Coker*, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7 (Sat) – at Catawba*, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11 (Wed) – vs. Coker*, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14 (Sat) – vs. Emory & Henry*, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18 (Wed) – at Newberry*, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21 (Sat) – at Carson-Newman*, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25 (Wed) – vs. Catawba*, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28 (Sat) – vs. Newberry*, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1 (Wed) – vs. Limestone*, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 (Sat) – at Mars Hill*, 4 p.m.

Feb. 8 (Wed) – at Wingate*, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11 (Sat) – at Tusculum*, 4 p.m.

Feb. 15 (Wed) – vs. Anderson*, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18 (Sat) – vs. Lincoln Memorial*, 4 p.m.

Feb. 25 (Sat) – at UVA Wise*, 4 p.m.

*denotes South Atlantic Conference game