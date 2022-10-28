How will Bears respond after Newberry loss?

The Lenoir-Rhyne football team had its homecoming spoiled by Newberry last week, falling 38-24 at the hands of the Wolves. The Bears also saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, but now is not the time to sit and sulk, as a talented Wingate squad travels to Hickory on Saturday.

Following last week’s defeat, 22nd-ranked LR enters Saturday’s 1 p.m. game at Moretz Stadium with an overall record of 6-2 and a South Atlantic Conference mark of 5-1, the latter of which is tied with 12th-ranked Newberry and Wingate for first place in the conference’s Piedmont Division. The Wolves and Bulldogs are both 7-1 overall and 5-1 in league contests.

Wingate’s four-game winning streak is the longest active winning streak among teams in the SAC’s Piedmont Division, so the Bears expect to have their hands full once again. With that said, LR has won the last five meetings between the long-standing rivals and is 2-0 against the Bulldogs under third-year head coach Mike Jacobs.

“We need to be able to run the football and stop the run,” Jacobs said during the Bears’ weekly Facebook Live show on Thursday. “We need to be able to play fanatical special teams and change the field and have some juice plays through our special teams. And then we’ve got to play really good defense, and we’ve got to do a better job on third down.”

The Bears’ usually stout run defense allowed 282 yards and four touchdowns on 41 carries against Newberry, with the conference’s leading rusher, redshirt sophomore Mario Anderson, accounting for 243 yards and two scores on the ground. And LR’s defense had a hard time getting off the field, allowing the Wolves to convert 7 of 12 third-down attempts.

LR did make a couple of big special teams plays last Saturday, with a forced fumble by redshirt freshman James Ussery on a punt return being recovered by fellow redshirt freshman Carson Keaton and leading to the Bears’ first TD of the game in the third quarter. Later in the period, sophomore Andre Jefferson blocked a punt to set up a field goal by LR that briefly cut the deficit to seven early in the fourth.

“That hidden yardage in special teams is really a unique statistic and when you can pin people back and when you can swing momentum with the big play in the kicking game, it’s a big deal,” said Jacobs, who added that he believes Jefferson is playing at “an All-American level.”

Nonetheless, LR’s defense must play better against a Wingate side that is led by graduate student Shaw Crocker at quarterback. Crocker has completed 117 of 214 (54.7%) passes for 1,480 yards and 14 scores in 2022, and he also has 57 carries for 181 yards and three additional TDs.

“With them, the most veteran person on their offense is the quarterback Shaw Crocker, and he’s getting to that what seems like the (former LR QB) Grayson Willingham territory where it feels like he’s been their starting quarterback for about eight years now,” said Jacobs. “But he’s a senior guy, he’s playing really good football, he’s making a few more plays with his feet this year than he has in the two seasons I’ve been in the conference, and he’s doing a nice job getting the ball to a variety of different receivers.”

Two wide receivers have over 300 yards for Wingate, led by redshirt junior Myles Dillon with 27 catches for 326 yards and four TDs. Meanwhile, senior Ra’Quan Simmons has 308 yards and two TDs on 18 receptions.

Wingate also possesses what Jacobs called “a running back by committee” that is paced by redshirt junior Kalen Clark’s 101 carries for 377 yards and a TD, while “their punter’s as good as there is in the country, hands down, and he does a nice job pinning the football inside the 20 (-yard line).”

Senior Ethan Evans is the Bulldogs’ punter, and he’s averaging a SAC-leading 46.6 yards per punt. Twenty of his 45 punts have netted 50 or more yards, while 21 have forced opposing teams to begin drives from inside their own 20.

On the other side, LR will look to get its offense going again against a stingy Wingate defense. The Bulldogs are only allowing 8.5 points per game, and they are 5-0 on the road — where they have outscored opponents 128-48.

“It starts at the line of scrimmage, but I think their front four is the best that we’ve faced so far this year,” said Jacobs. “… They make people work for every yard they get.”

So far this season, the Bears have gained the third-most yards (2,984) of any team in the SAC’s Piedmont Division. They have 1,734 passing yards and 1,250 rushing yards, with sophomore running back Dwayne McGee (687 yards and eight TDs on 146 carries) pacing their ground game and fellow sophomore Sean White having completed 123 of 205 (60%) passes for 1,599 yards and 13 scores. Through the air, yet another sophomore has led the way, as wide receiver Kelin Parsons has 474 yards and four TDs on 30 catches.

“We’ve taken out the ability to kind of write our own history … and need a little bit of help now,” said Jacobs of the loss to Newberry, which ended LR’s chances of an unbeaten league season. “But we have to control what we can control and that’s how good we are each day in practice leading into playing a really challenging Wingate team and then can we execute at a super high level on Saturday, and it has to be one day at a time for us.”