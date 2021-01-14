 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hot shooting leads Seminoles past NC State
0 comments

Hot shooting leads Seminoles past NC State

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Florida St Clemson Basketball

Florida State's RayQuan Evans, right, drives against Clemson's Curran Scott during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, South Carolina, in this file photo from last season. 

 Richard Shiro

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — RayQuan Evans scored a career-high 24 points, M.J. Walker added 19 and Florida State made 70.7% of its field goals in beating North Carolina State 105-73 on Wednesday night.

Evans was 9 of 11 from the floor and Walker 6 of 7 as Florida State finished 41 of 58, including 12 of 18 from 3-point range, to set a program best for shooting percentage in an Atlantic Coast Conference game. It was the program's fifth-best percentage, spanning all contests, behind a 72.7% shooting performance against Minnesota in the 1979–80 season.

Florida State trailed 9-8 before scoring 31 of the next 37 points to take control. Ten different Seminoles scored during the stretch — led by Nathanael Jack's five points. The Seminoles made 20 of 28 field goals (71.4%) in the opening 20 minutes, going 7 of 10 from 3-point range.

Jack missed just one of his eight field goals and finished with 18 points for Florida State (6-2, 2-1), which also made all 11 of its free throws.

Florida State hadn’t played since losing to Clemson on Dec. 29 because scheduled games against Duke (Jan. 2), Syracuse (Jan. 9) and Pittsburgh (Jan. 13) were postponed. The Seminoles have won 19 consecutive ACC games at the Donald L. Tucker Center, and host North Carolina on Saturday.

Thomas Allen scored 16 points with four 3-pointers for N.C. State (6-4, 2-3). Devon Daniels added 14 points and Jericole Hellems had 12 points and six rebounds.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Paul Sullivan: A college football bowl season like no other includes the usual suspects in the playoffs and the Rose Bowl in ... Texas?
College

Paul Sullivan: A college football bowl season like no other includes the usual suspects in the playoffs and the Rose Bowl in ... Texas?

  • Updated

The Big Four made it to the Final Four of the college football season, as expected, ending one chapter of the most contentious, controversial and unpredictable years in the history of the sport. The College Football Playoff selection committee avoided chaos Sunday, pitting No. 1 Alabama against No. 4 Notre Dame in one semifinal game and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the other. The ...

Wong, Miami sneak past Wolfpack
College

Wong, Miami sneak past Wolfpack

  • Updated

RALEIGH — Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and Earl Timberlake had six of his career-high 13 in the last 68 seconds as Miami finally won a close g…

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert