HOME SWEET HOME: Lenoir-Rhyne tops Barton in home opener, moves to 10-0 all-time against Bulldogs

Playing its first game at Moretz Stadium in over 15 months, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team seemed energized by the home crowd as Saturday afternoon’s contest progressed. The Bears finished with 511 yards of total offense, while their defense recorded four takeaways and their special teams unit blocked two field goals, an extra point and a punt.

The result was a 44-13 win over South Atlantic Conference foe Barton, which has never defeated L-R in 10 meetings. The teams last played in 1950, the last year the Bulldogs fielded a team until this spring.

L-R coach Mike Jacobs was happy with the overall performance of his team, which enters its bye week at 2-0 both overall and in SAC play. The Bears are scheduled to visit Wingate on April 2 at 6 p.m., while Barton hosts Newberry next Saturday at 6 p.m.

“We’ve got to continue to get better,” said the Bears’ first-year coach of what his squad needs to work on ahead of the game against Wingate. “… It’s just the little stuff. I tell our guys all the time, we have plenty of big players that can make plays in all three phases, and we’ve got to do the mundane really well.