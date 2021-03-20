HOME SWEET HOME: Lenoir-Rhyne tops Barton in home opener, moves to 10-0 all-time against Bulldogs

Playing its first game at Moretz Stadium in over 15 months, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team seemed energized by the home crowd as Saturday afternoon’s contest progressed. The Bears finished with 511 yards of total offense, while their defense recorded four takeaways and their special teams unit blocked two field goals, an extra point and a punt.
The result was a 44-13 win over South Atlantic Conference foe Barton, which has never defeated L-R in 10 meetings. The teams last played in 1950, the last year the Bulldogs fielded a team until this spring.
L-R coach Mike Jacobs was happy with the overall performance of his team, which enters its bye week at 2-0 both overall and in SAC play. The Bears are scheduled to visit Wingate on April 2 at 6 p.m., while Barton hosts Newberry next Saturday at 6 p.m.
“We’ve got to continue to get better,” said the Bears’ first-year coach of what his squad needs to work on ahead of the game against Wingate. “… It’s just the little stuff. I tell our guys all the time, we have plenty of big players that can make plays in all three phases, and we’ve got to do the mundane really well.
“We’ve got to get back to working on the little stuff,” he added. “We’ve got to have a little more juice on the sidelines and get some of those young guys that aren’t playing bought in, and they’ve got to understand that they can have a little bit of fun out there. We work hard all week and they’ve got to enjoy themselves on game day because they’re fleeting.”
After winning the pregame coin toss and electing to receive, L-R’s Ryan Carter returned the opening kickoff 44 yards to the Bulldogs’ 40-yard line. Quarterback Grayson Willingham immediately found Deondre Lester for a 32-yard completion, but the Bears’ drive stalled a few plays later and they were forced to settle for a 19-yard field goal from Chase Allbaugh.
Barton (0-3, 0-2 SAC) tried to answer with a field goal of its own moments later, but Bear Huggins’ 30-yard attempt was blocked by L-R’s Jon Ross Maye. The freshman linebacker was the SAC Defensive Player of the Week last week, and he had another stellar performance on Saturday, finishing with game highs in total tackles (10), solo tackles (seven) and tackles for loss (three) while also recording his first collegiate sack.
Nevertheless, L-R went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and was forced to punt the ball back to the Bulldogs, who made the most of their second opportunity on offense. Barton moved the ball 64 yards in five plays including a 41-yard pass from Jaquan Lynch to Gabe Hinceman, and scored on a 6-yard touchdown run from Jordan Terrell at the 5:15 mark of the opening quarter. Although the Bears blocked Huggins’ extra point attempt, they still trailed 6-3.
That changed shortly thereafter, as L-R embarked on a six-play, 63-yard scoring drive that ended with a 15-yard TD pass from Willingham to Kelin Parsons with 2:31 remaining in the first period. The Bulldogs would score once more, but never led again as the Bears soon started to pull away.
L-R’s Dwayne McGee made it 17-6 with a 7-yard scoring scamper early in the second quarter. A week after rushing for 160 yards on 30 carries, the freshman running back toted the ball 29 times for 192 yards and the first three TDs of his Bears career, adding four catches for 13 yards.
Barton countered with a 57-yard TD strike from Lynch to Nate Byers, who led the Bulldogs with six receptions for 99 yards. But the Bears scored the game’s final 27 points — Lester caught a 40-yard TD pass from Willingham to go with a 6-yard TD run from McGee and a 20-yard field goal from Allbaugh to cap the first-half scoring, while Allbaugh added a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter before McGee scored from 13 yards out in the closing minutes of the fourth. L-R also got two interceptions from freshman linebacker Percy King and one from senior safety Eric Jackson, as well as a blocked punt from Carter, a blocked field goal from J.P. Palmer and a fumble recovery from Malik Taylor.
“We place a tremendous emphasis on special teams,” said Jacobs of that unit’s success. “I mean, they truly are the third phase and we try to treat them that way in terms of the time that we spend on them. I think our special teams coordinator, Anthony Baldesare, does as good a job as anybody in the country just creating wrinkles each week but keeping a lot of the teaching the same for our kids. He gets the guys to buy in and they play really hard.
“We have a lot of starters that play special teams for us and I believe firmly in that,” he continued. “And any time you can flip the field with the kicking game or have the big return to start the game … those are huge momentum plays when we need them most.”
Willingham had an efficient day for L-R through the air, completing 22 of 27 passes for a career-high 310 yards and the two scores. The redshirt senior wasn’t sacked in his season debut after sitting out the previous contest due to COVID-19 protocols, and his favorite target was Lester, who had eight catches for 144 yards including the TD reception in the second quarter.
“As good of a job as we thought (third-string quarterback) Sean (White) did just kind of managing some things last week as a true freshman, it’s nice any time you’ve got the school’s leading passer back to run your offense,” said Jacobs. “… He was super efficient today throwing the football, he made a variety of throws for us. And more than anything just his leadership and the consistency that he provides our offense, and you see that opening up the running game a little bit more for us as well.”
Nine different players caught passes for the Bears, who also converted all of their field goal and extra point attempts. After Allbaugh was successful on his first four extra point tries, redshirt junior Adam Gast — an Alexander Central High graduate — entered the contest and booted L-R’s final extra point.
Barton’s Lynch completed 17 of 26 passes for 242 yards, but was sacked three times in addition to throwing three picks. Rashad Yelding and Jordan Holmes joined Maye with sacks for L-R, which allowed the Bulldogs to score just once in four red zone trips. Conversely, the Bears scored on all seven of their trips into the red zone.
Terrell paced Barton’s rushing attack, gaining 81 yards on 26 carries. Lynch added 12 carries for 32 yards while splitting time with Tyler Flippen at the quarterback position.
“They’re learning how to be winners and do it consistently in college,” said Jacobs of his freshmen. “The nice thing for us is that we have a real solid, strong core group of upperclassmen that know what a champion looks like and how to walk it and talk it, and they’re able to guide a bunch of these young guys that are some being forced to play due to injury or COVID or whatever.
“Then there’s others that have earned the right to start and are playing well for us,” he added. “I thought that Jon Ross was super consistent for us today. I thought that Percy King, those two interceptions and the second one looked like he was completely out of phase and he laid out and cradled it, that was a heck of a play. I’m just super excited to see him have a bunch of success the last couple weeks.”
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.