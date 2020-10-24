Hokies present big challenge for Wake Forest

That's not been their tendency under Fuente, at least before this season.

“Justin, I think, doesn’t get the credit he deserves for adjusting and adapting his offense the last two years, if you look at what they were doing in the first half of last season, and now what they did in the second half, and now how they’ve adjusted their offense to fit their personnel,” Clawson said of Fuente, whose pass-based preference is getting the year off. “He's really done a very masterful and innovative job of adjusting to to his strengths.”

Some other things to watch when Virginia Tech visits Wake Forest:

GRINDING

If the Hokies' run proficiency continues against the Demon Deacons' porous run defense, it could be a long day. Herbert's danger is only enhanced by the rounding into shape of formerly quarantined QB Hendon Hooker, who ran for 164 yards and 3 TDs last week.

GIVING IT AWAY

The Demon Deacons' only turnover through four games came on a fumble and they are plus 8 in that category. The Hokies are right behind them in the league standings at plus 5, having forced eight turnovers while committing just three.

SHOOTOUT?