HISTORY MAKER: Foard alumnus Wharton becomes first Montreat wrestler to qualify for nationals

“Foard really prepared me for the college experience because we had great coaches back in high school with (Foard) Coach (Mike) Carey and everyone else,” he added. “I got a lot of experience when I was down there, too. I had over 150 matches when I was in high school, and so it prepared me really great for this. One thing I think it prepared me most for was just the confidence side of things, and now that I’m in college I’m confident about every match that I wrestle.”

Wharton started wrestling in seventh grade, but didn’t become serious about the sport until high school. He was more interested in baseball prior to that, and he has three older brothers — Matt, Justin and Tyler — who played baseball at Ohio Valley University. But he eventually realized that wrestling brought out the best in him.

“It really shows who is more competitive,” said Wharton, who ranks fifth all-time in wins at Foard. “The hard work you have to put in is unlike any other sport. You have to put in a lot of work, it kind of defines who’s really, really good and who’s just kind of average. In wrestling you can’t really get away with not going out and training every day if you want to be the best, and that’s one of the things I really love about it because growing up I had a really good competitive ability in me, and I can use it to its full advantage in wrestling.”