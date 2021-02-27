HISTORY MAKER: Foard alumnus Wharton becomes first Montreat wrestler to qualify for nationals

MONTREAT — Montreat College doesn’t have a long and storied history of wrestling success. In fact, the Cavaliers participated in their first-ever dual event just this past November.
But years from now, when people look back on Montreat’s inaugural wrestling season, they will talk about how Hickory native Braden Wharton was the first Cavalier to qualify for nationals. A 2020 graduate of Fred T. Foard High School, which is known for being a wrestling powerhouse, Wharton became the first and only Montreat grappler to win an individual conference championship when he took first place at 133 pounds during the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament on Feb. 12 in Bluefield, Virginia.
“It means so much,” said Wharton of becoming the first Cavalier to capture first place at the AAC tournament. “This whole year my team has been making history, ever since our first match we’ve been making history. This just kind of sealed it off, my national qualifying. And even though I’ve still got more to accomplish, this was definitely a really big one.
“Right after I won that final match, I knew what I had done and I’d never been more grateful,” he added. “I’m really grateful and I’m really excited for it (nationals). And I can thank my coaches, like (Montreat) Coach (Jake) Britt, I can thank all of my teammates for helping me be able to accomplish that and make history like that.”
After collecting his first win at the AAC tournament due to a forfeit, Wharton knocked off a pair of nationally ranked wrestlers from Reinhardt University — which finished first as a team at the conference tournament, as compared to a third-place finish for Montreat — in the final two rounds. He beat the 20th-ranked wrestler in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics by a 10-6 decision in the semifinals before defeating the eighth-ranked grappler by a 13-3 major decision in the championship bout.
“It was tough, it really was,” said Wharton of his matches in the final two rounds of the AAC tournament. “They were good wrestlers; it’s just I proved that I was better than them that day.
“Reinhardt competes nationally every year, so the conference was not an easy pass-through or anything like that. It was definitely a hard one,” he continued. “But I felt really confident that whole entire tournament, and I came out on top; I proved that I was better than them.”
Wharton has enjoyed his college experience thus far, both on and off the mat. A two-time state qualifier in high school, he also feels that his time at Foard was vital to his growth as a wrestler.
“I think I picked the perfect school with an amazing coach and also amazing teammates, too,” said Wharton, who is majoring in cybersecurity at Montreat. “And also while I’ve been here at Montreat, it’s helped me increase my faith, too. I seem to put God first over everything now. I make sure to work with him and study his book every day now, so it’s great.
“Foard really prepared me for the college experience because we had great coaches back in high school with (Foard) Coach (Mike) Carey and everyone else,” he added. “I got a lot of experience when I was down there, too. I had over 150 matches when I was in high school, and so it prepared me really great for this. One thing I think it prepared me most for was just the confidence side of things, and now that I’m in college I’m confident about every match that I wrestle.”
Wharton started wrestling in seventh grade, but didn’t become serious about the sport until high school. He was more interested in baseball prior to that, and he has three older brothers — Matt, Justin and Tyler — who played baseball at Ohio Valley University. But he eventually realized that wrestling brought out the best in him.
“It really shows who is more competitive,” said Wharton, who ranks fifth all-time in wins at Foard. “The hard work you have to put in is unlike any other sport. You have to put in a lot of work, it kind of defines who’s really, really good and who’s just kind of average. In wrestling you can’t really get away with not going out and training every day if you want to be the best, and that’s one of the things I really love about it because growing up I had a really good competitive ability in me, and I can use it to its full advantage in wrestling.”
Next up is the NAIA national tournament, which takes place next Friday and Saturday in Wichita, Kansas. Wharton first saw the brackets for the tournament on Friday, and though he’s seeded ninth, he has lofty goals in mind.
“Well, of course place first, that’s what I’m looking to accomplish,” said Wharton of his aspirations at nationals. “Even though they have me picked as being a nine seed, I’m going to go in there believing that I’m the No. 1 seed and wanting to win it all.
“I’m really excited for this opportunity to go to nationals,” he continued. “I got most of this confidence from the Lord above and from all of the great coaches and all of the great teammates I’ve had in the past, so I’m really excited for this.”
