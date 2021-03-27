Hinnant’s perfect game highlights CVCC's doubleheader sweep

MONTREAT — Playing for the first time in 10 days, the Catawba Valley Community College softball team showed no signs of rust in a road doubleheader sweep on Wednesday afternoon against the Montreat JV team.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 15-5 overall on the season.

Game 1:

Catawba Valley 11, Montreat JV 0 (five innings)

Freshman Cali Hinnant added yet another achievement to her impressive pitching resume this season, notching the program’s first-ever perfect game in Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Cavaliers.

Hinnant struck out 12 batters in her five-inning perfect game, improving to 8-1 on the season.

At the plate, second baseman Hayley Morrow and catcher Kyliee Lapham led all Red Hawk hitters with three hits apiece. Morrow drove in a team-high three runs, while Lapham and first baseman Cora Olivares both scored three runs each.

Game 2:

Catawba Valley 9, Montreat JV 0 (five innings)