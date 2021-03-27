Hinnant’s perfect game highlights CVCC's doubleheader sweep

MONTREAT — Playing for the first time in 10 days, the Catawba Valley Community College softball team showed no signs of rust in a road doubleheader sweep on Wednesday afternoon against the Montreat JV team.
With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 15-5 overall on the season.
Game 1:
Catawba Valley 11, Montreat JV 0 (five innings)
Freshman Cali Hinnant added yet another achievement to her impressive pitching resume this season, notching the program’s first-ever perfect game in Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Cavaliers.
Hinnant struck out 12 batters in her five-inning perfect game, improving to 8-1 on the season.
At the plate, second baseman Hayley Morrow and catcher Kyliee Lapham led all Red Hawk hitters with three hits apiece. Morrow drove in a team-high three runs, while Lapham and first baseman Cora Olivares both scored three runs each.
Game 2:
Catawba Valley 9, Montreat JV 0 (five innings)
Behind a three-hit performance at the plate from Cali Hinnant, the Red Hawks completed the doubleheader sweep against the Cavaliers with a second five-inning run-rule victory.
Adding to her day at the plate, which included two RBIs and a double, Hinnant allowed just three hits on the mound and struck out eight batters in her five-inning start.
Shortstop Grace Andrews, third baseman Alleigh Himes, left fielder Lillie Pennington, catcher Kyliee Lapham and first baseman Cora Olivares also drove in one run each for the Catawba Valley offense.
The CVCC softball team returns to action today for a road conference doubleheader against rival Caldwell. The twin bill will be held at Hibriten High and first pitch is set for 2 p.m.