Hinant’s 1-hitter highlights CVCC’s season-opening sweep

However, the Patriots used a sacrifice fly by Elizabeth Corcoran in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 3-3, eventually sending the contest into extras.

Due to the event format, each team started the game with a runner on second base. Patrick Henry was able to get runners on second and third base with no outs in the top of the eighth, but CVCC relief pitcher Cali Hinnant was able to force three-straight outs to get out of the jam.

With center fielder Lillie Pennington representing the go-ahead run on second base in the bottom of the eighth inning, Hinnant’s bunt single put runners at the corners, setting up Andrews’ sac fly in center field that scored Pennington for the game-winning run.

This is the second straight season that the Red Hawks have opened their season with a walk-off win in extra innings.

Game 2: CVCC 8, Surry 0

Freshman pitcher Cali Hinnant electrified on the mound in her first-ever start, tossing a one-hitter with school-record 12 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout for the Red Hawks.

Center fielder Lillie Pennington helped give Hinnant and Catawba Valley an early lead with a two-run home run to right field in the bottom of the first inning.