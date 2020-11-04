Hickory High alum Wood helps App State advance

FOLEY, Ala. — Izzi Wood is used to making headlines.
The 2020 Hickory High School graduate was a multi-sport star during her time with the Red Tornadoes. Not only was she a standout soccer player and a vital member of Hickory’s girls basketball team, but she also became the first female in school history to score a point for the football team — doing the latter as a kicker last fall.
The top girls scorer in North Carolina’s 3A classification as a junior soccer player, Wood finished with 53 goals and 14 assists while also receiving Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Player of the Year honors. She was well on her way to putting up gaudy numbers once again as a senior, scoring 12 goals and dishing out two assists in four matches before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In between her junior and senior seasons, Wood signed her national letter of intent to play soccer at Appalachian State. Now a freshman for the Mountaineers, the 5-foot-7 forward has appeared in 13 of the squad’s 14 contests while starting on eight occasions.
After scoring her first collegiate goal during the regular season, Wood tallied the biggest goal of her young career on Monday. Her goal in the 46th minute of App State’s 2-1, double overtime victory over Louisiana Monroe helped the Mountaineers advance to the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament, which take place today at 5 p.m.
App State will get this opportunity against the No. 1 seed from the Sun Belt’s West Division thanks in large part to Wood, who scored off an assist from senior Mary Perkins early in the second half of Monday’s opening-round contest. Following a scoreless first overtime period, the Mountaineers won the match courtesy of freshman Jordan Grigsby’s goal off an assist from senior Tess Cairney in the 108th minute.
"Izzi, Mary, Tess and Jordan came up big with goals and assists, and (freshman defender) Mumu (Guisasola) was outstanding throughout the game," App State coach Sarah Strickland told AppStateSports.com following Monday’s match. "As always, (sophomore goalkeeper) Kerry Eagleston competed and came away with some big time saves. ... Thank you to all of App Nation that watched the match and cheered us on."
Tonight’s match, which will again be held at Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Alabama, can be seen on ESPN+.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
