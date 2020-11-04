Hickory High alum Wood helps App State advance

FOLEY, Ala. — Izzi Wood is used to making headlines.

The 2020 Hickory High School graduate was a multi-sport star during her time with the Red Tornadoes. Not only was she a standout soccer player and a vital member of Hickory’s girls basketball team, but she also became the first female in school history to score a point for the football team — doing the latter as a kicker last fall.

The top girls scorer in North Carolina’s 3A classification as a junior soccer player, Wood finished with 53 goals and 14 assists while also receiving Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Player of the Year honors. She was well on her way to putting up gaudy numbers once again as a senior, scoring 12 goals and dishing out two assists in four matches before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In between her junior and senior seasons, Wood signed her national letter of intent to play soccer at Appalachian State. Now a freshman for the Mountaineers, the 5-foot-7 forward has appeared in 13 of the squad’s 14 contests while starting on eight occasions.