Hickory High graduate Mykah Stone, 47, was recently named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s Long Snapper of the Year after helping North Carolina Central University (NCCU) finish 10-2 and capture the HBCU national championship with a 41-34 overtime win over Jackson State in December’s Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta. The contest was played at the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of nearly 50,000 fans. Stone is currently a junior at NCCU, where he is majoring in cyber security.