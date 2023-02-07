Hickory High graduate Mykah Stone, 47, was recently named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s Long Snapper of the Year after helping North Carolina Central University (NCCU) finish 10-2 and capture the HBCU national championship with a 41-34 overtime win over Jackson State in December’s Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta. The contest was played at the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of nearly 50,000 fans. Stone is currently a junior at NCCU, where he is majoring in cyber security.
top story
Hickory grad Stone wins national title, earns MEAC yearly honor
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program announces two coaching changes heading into the 2023 spring season.
BELMONT — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team split a road doubleheader with Belmont Abbey’s developmental te…
The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball program has been selected by the National Junior College Athletic Association for its Ga…
The South Atlantic Conference released its preseason coaches’ polls for men’s and women’s tennis last week, with the Lenoir-Rhyne men finishin…
The stakes aren't as high as their last couple of meetings, but a North Carolina-Duke game is still a big deal to these teams and their fan bases.