Heupel's debut ends in Tennessee's 38-6 win

The Vols gave an indication of what their offense was going to look like when they moved the ball 67 yards in 2:59 on their first possession. Milton capped the march with a 10-yard run and 7-0 lead.

Tennessee’s second score took just 2:01 to go 67 yards. A 38-yard pass connection between Milton and Princeton Fant set the table for Small to score from the 1 for a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

The takeawayTennessee: The lopsided victory is the first step for Heupel toward pointing the Vols’ program in the right direction. Having success against a team ranked No. 129 among 130 FBS teams can give a measure of confidence that will help next weekend when Tennessee entertains Pittsburgh.

Bowling Green: The Falcons are taking on this season loaded with freshmen. The key will be to find the positives out of every game, no matter the outcome, and use them to build a foundation.