Hellems, Smith lead NC State past Virginia 77-63

  • Updated
NC State Duke Basketball

North Carolina State forward Jericole Hellems, 4, tries to work his way past Duke forward Joey Baker, 13, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 15, in Durham.

 Gerry Broome

RALEIGH — Jericole Hellems scored 21 points, Terquavion Smith added 20 and North Carolina State defeated Virginia 77-63 on Saturday, a rare home win over the Cavaliers.

N.C. State last beat Virginia in Raleigh on Feb. 21, 2009. The Cavaliers had won seven straight at NC State over that span and Virginia coach Tony Bennett had been 14-3 against the Wolfpack.

The score was tied at 29 before N.C. State closed the first half on a 14-3 run that was paced by three 3-pointers from Hellems and another by Smith. They combined to make nine of N.C. State's 12 3-pointers, Hellems making 5 of 9 and Smith 4 of 7.

Dereon Seabron had 13 points and Casey Morsell added 12 for the Wolfpack (10-10, 3-6 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Armaan Franklin led Virginia (11-8, 5-4) with 14 points. Jayden Gardner added 13 points and Reece Beekman scored 12.

Morsell, a former Virginia player, scored the first five points of the second half for N.C. State and the Wolfpack were soon ahead by 15. Seabron made 3 of 4 free throws in the next couple of minutes and N.C. State led 53-35 with 16:42 remaining.

Virginia missed 16 of its first 22 shots in the second half and trailed 72-51 with 5 minutes to go. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack were shooting 60% in the second half, slightly below the 64% they made in the first half. The Wolfpack finished at 60% overall and made 12 of 22 3-pointers.

Solid first-half shooting helped Virginia finish at 42% overall and the Cavs made 10 of 17 3-pointers.

Virginia has a home game against Louisville on Monday and N.C. State plays at Notre Dame on Wednesday.

