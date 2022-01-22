Hellems, Smith lead NC State past Virginia 77-63

RALEIGH — Jericole Hellems scored 21 points, Terquavion Smith added 20 and North Carolina State defeated Virginia 77-63 on Saturday, a rare home win over the Cavaliers.

N.C. State last beat Virginia in Raleigh on Feb. 21, 2009. The Cavaliers had won seven straight at NC State over that span and Virginia coach Tony Bennett had been 14-3 against the Wolfpack.

The score was tied at 29 before N.C. State closed the first half on a 14-3 run that was paced by three 3-pointers from Hellems and another by Smith. They combined to make nine of N.C. State's 12 3-pointers, Hellems making 5 of 9 and Smith 4 of 7.

Dereon Seabron had 13 points and Casey Morsell added 12 for the Wolfpack (10-10, 3-6 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Armaan Franklin led Virginia (11-8, 5-4) with 14 points. Jayden Gardner added 13 points and Reece Beekman scored 12.

Morsell, a former Virginia player, scored the first five points of the second half for N.C. State and the Wolfpack were soon ahead by 15. Seabron made 3 of 4 free throws in the next couple of minutes and N.C. State led 53-35 with 16:42 remaining.