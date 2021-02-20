Hellems, Seabron lead balanced NC State past Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM — Jericole Hellems and Dereon Seabron each scored 14 points and a balanced offensive attack sent North Carolina State to an 80-62 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, sweeping the season series.

The win was also a rare third straight conference road win for N.C. State, which last accomplished the feat winning its final two road games of the 2002-03 season and first of the 2003-04 campaign.

Eight players scored for the Wolfpack (10-9, 6-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) with five reaching double figures. Cam Hayes and DJ Funderburk scored 11 each, Hayes with three 3-pointers, five assists and three steals. Braxton Beverly scored 10.

Seabron added nine rebounds and four steals as the Wolfpack edged Wake Forest on the boards 33-32 and forced 19 Demon Deacons turnovers with 11 steals. N.C. State outscored Wake Forest 28-5 in points off turnovers.

Ian DuBose led Wake Forest (6-11, 3-11) with 14 points. Isaiah Mucius and Daivien Williamson added 11 each. The Deacons shot 41% (22 of 54).

Wake Forest battled the Wolfpack to a 14-14 tie through the first seven-plus minutes, but Hayes hit consecutive 3-pointers and N.C. State was off on a 13-4 run over the next 2:34.