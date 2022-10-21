Hawkins sets program record as LR volleyball tops Coker

Ashley Hawkins served up a program-record nine aces as the Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team overcame an opening-set loss to defeat visiting Coker in four sets on Wednesday in Hickory. Hawkins set the Bears’ new single-match record exactly 15 years to the day that Catherine Fulton had eight aces in a four-set contest against Lincoln Memorial.

LR (14-7, 10-4 South Atlantic Conference) fell 25-20 in the first set before storming back with set victories of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-11. In addition to her nine aces, Hawkins also registered nine kills and 15 digs to go with 13 kills apiece from Colette Romp and Emmaleigh Allen, the latter of whom added 12 digs.

Emma Clark chipped in eight kills for the Bears, who also received 17 digs and six assists from Bailey Carpenter and 14 digs and 41 assists from Mackenzie Hulsey. The victory was LR’s ninth straight against the Cobras (5-16, 2-13).

LR also tied the team record for aces in a four-set match with 15, a mark that was set against Carson-Newman in 2006. The Bears host 21st-ranked Wingate on Saturday at 7 p.m., while Coker is at Newberry tonight at 7 p.m. before traveling to Anderson (South Carolina) on Saturday at 2 p.m.