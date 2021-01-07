Hauser sparks No. 22 Virginia past Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser scored 11 of his 16 points during a 28-10 run to open the second half and No. 22 Virginia returned from a coronavirus pause to beat Wake Forest 70-61 on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers (6-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 39-34 at halftime after the Demon Deacons shot 63% in the first half, but Virginia clamped down on defense in the second half and used the fast start offensively to pull away.

“Our defense stepped up,” said Hauser, a transfer from Marquette. “Our defense in the first half, it seemed like we were a step behind.”

Hauser also grabbed 11 rebounds, drawing praise from coach Tony Bennett. The Cavaliers were outrebounded 16-8 in the first half, but finished even with the Demon Deacons in rebounding at 26 apiece.

“He knows how to pursue the ball and he's sturdy and he finds it and goes after it," Bennett said. "Rebounding is about heart and it's about finding it, pursuing it and going and grabbing it and making it yours, and Sam does that and we need that from more guys.”