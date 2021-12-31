Hartman leads No. 20 Wake Forest to 38-10 romp in Gator Bowl

Wake Forest averaged a program-best 41.9 points coming into the game, which ranked second in the Atlantic Coast Conference and fifth in the nation.

The Demon Deacons finished with 450 yards. They converted 8 of 14 third downs and their lone fourth-down try.

The turning point came in the second quarter, when cornerback Gavin Holmes stepped in front of Noah Vedral’s pass to Joshua Youngblood at the goal line and intercepted it. Wake led 17-10 at the time and ended up driving for a field goal and a 10-point lead at the break.

Vedral was one of five players who threw passes for Rutgers. He completed 8 of 13 passes for 87 yards and the interception.

A.T. Perry caught 10 passes for 127 yards and a score for Wake Forest.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons capped their best season in 15 years with a victory and are poised to be among the preseason favorites in the Atlantic Coast Conference next season. They could lose as few as six of 22 starters and expect All-ACC kicker Nick Sciba to return.