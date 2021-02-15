Harman’s career day helps L-R women outlast Anderson in 2 OTs

Freshman Emily Harman poured in a career-high 33 points and 11 rebounds during Saturday afternoon’s women’s basketball game between Lenoir-Rhyne and Anderson, leading the Bears to an 83-70 home win in double overtime. Harman also had four assists and three steals on the day, and she was 10-for-10 from the free-throw line while playing all but 21 seconds in the 50-minute contest.

L-R (4-10, 4-9 South Atlantic Conference) moved to 4-3 at Shuford Gym this season, snapping a six-game losing streak against the Trojans. Seniors Kennedy Weigt, Olivia Nunn and Addisen DeLucas started for the Bears alongside Harman and sophomore Nakia Hooks as part of Senior Day,

Harman was the first L-R player to score 30 points since Madi Suddreth on Dec. 5, 2018, and she was joined in double figures by Weigt and Ashley Woodroffe, who scored 14 apiece. Nine Bears scored in the contest, and L-R made 29 of 76 (38.2%) shots compared to Anderson’s 28-for-85 (32.9%) performance.

J'Mya Cutter paced the Trojans (11-7, 10-6) with 26 points while also pulling down eight rebounds, with Samantha Michel adding 20 points, 14 boards and six blocks. Anderson shot a total of 13 free throws, while L-R was 16-for-19 (84.2%) at the charity stripe.