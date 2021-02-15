Harman’s career day helps L-R women outlast Anderson in 2 OTs

Freshman Emily Harman poured in a career-high 33 points and 11 rebounds during Saturday afternoon’s women’s basketball game between Lenoir-Rhyne and Anderson, leading the Bears to an 83-70 home win in double overtime. Harman also had four assists and three steals on the day, and she was 10-for-10 from the free-throw line while playing all but 21 seconds in the 50-minute contest.
L-R (4-10, 4-9 South Atlantic Conference) moved to 4-3 at Shuford Gym this season, snapping a six-game losing streak against the Trojans. Seniors Kennedy Weigt, Olivia Nunn and Addisen DeLucas started for the Bears alongside Harman and sophomore Nakia Hooks as part of Senior Day,
Harman was the first L-R player to score 30 points since Madi Suddreth on Dec. 5, 2018, and she was joined in double figures by Weigt and Ashley Woodroffe, who scored 14 apiece. Nine Bears scored in the contest, and L-R made 29 of 76 (38.2%) shots compared to Anderson’s 28-for-85 (32.9%) performance.
J'Mya Cutter paced the Trojans (11-7, 10-6) with 26 points while also pulling down eight rebounds, with Samantha Michel adding 20 points, 14 boards and six blocks. Anderson shot a total of 13 free throws, while L-R was 16-for-19 (84.2%) at the charity stripe.
L-R led 16-10 after the opening quarter, 41-25 at the half and 48-38 through three periods, but Anderson rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Both teams scored eight points in the first extra session before the Bears outscored the Trojans 14-1 in double overtime.
Overall, L-R finished the game on a 16-1 run to earn its first home victory over Anderson since 2012. The Bears led for over 38 minutes on the day, and will look for their second two-game winning streak of the season when they visit Newberry tonight at 5:30 p.m.
On the other side, the Trojans return to action against Wingate on Wednesday at home. Tipoff for that contest is also set for 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Anderson 80, Lenoir-Rhyne 79
The Trojans outscored the Bears 5-0 over the final 17 seconds on Saturday evening in Hickory, handing Lenoir-Rhyne its first home loss of the season. Alex Keel’s baseline jumper with five seconds remaining was the game-winner for Anderson, which has won back-to-back games by a single point.
Five players scored in double figures for L-R (7-3, 7-3 SAC), led by Darius Simmons’ 16-point effort that included a 10-for-10 performance at the foul line. Mason Hawks had 13 points, while Zim Fields had 12 points and five boards to go with 11 points and seven rebounds from Davion Bradford and 11 points from R.J. Gunn.
Anderson (5-6, 5-6) was paced by a game-high 23 points from Jalen Hillery, who also had five rebounds. Crosby James chipped in 18 points and five boards, while Kai Rivers had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
The Trojans outshot L-R 49.2% (29 of 59) to 44.6% (25 of 56), making six more 3-pointers (10 to four) while also holding a 40-28 edge in points in the paint. Meanwhile, the Bears made over twice as many free throws (25 to 12) and committed 14 turnovers as compared to 18 for the visitors.
The contest was tied at 40-all entering halftime, and neither team led by more than six points in the second half. Anderson hit 51.9% (14 of 27) of its field goals after the intermission, including a 3-for-6 (50%) mark from long range.
L-R hosts Mars Hill tonight at 7 p.m., while Anderson entertains Queens at 5:30 p.m.