Harman, L-R women snap 3-game skid with 64-57 win over Anderson

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team returned home for the first time in four weeks on Wednesday night, topping Anderson (South Carolina) 64-57 at Shuford Gymnasium behind a career-high 39 points from sophomore guard Emily Harman. Harman played 37 minutes, making 15 of 26 shots and all eight of her free throw attempts while also pulling down a team-high eight rebounds as the Bears ended a three-game losing streak.
Harman’s 39-point effort represents the most points scored by an L-R women’s basketball player since Amber Hanks finished with 40 in a 67-44 home win over Newberry on Jan. 10, 2000. Harman is averaging 30.7 points in three career games against Anderson.
“She’s got Anderson’s number,” L-R coach Grahm Smith said of Harman. “She’s played them three times in her career. Her first career college game she scored 20 and when we played them here last year, she had 33. And so she gets pumped up for games against Anderson. She told me a couple days ago, ‘Coach, it’s Anderson. I’m ready for ‘em.’
“Watching her, she was in a zone, and you kind of get a feel for a player early on in the game, how they’re playing and how they’re flowing, and she was flowing at a good rhythm,” he added. “They were going under ball screens and so if they’re going under ball screens she has the option to shoot with no hesitation or try to get to the basket. She was feeling it, she was in the zone, and we kind of rode her out. She had the green light tonight.”
Following putbacks from Anderson’s Diamond McDowell and Samantha Michel to start the game, L-R (3-5, 2-4 South Atlantic Conference) scored 16 points in a row. Harman got the Bears on the board with a three-point play before a Brandi Hudson putback gave them their first lead. The run continued with a layup and a 3-pointer from Tilda Lindstrom, while a Harman floater followed by a jumper and a layup from Hudson staked L-R to a 16-4 lead.
The Trojans (7-5, 7-2) responded with a 12-0 run to end the opening quarter. McDowell, Shameka McNeill and Michel recorded layups before a three-point play from Taylor Hair and a buzzer-beating triple from McNeill tied things at 16-all entering the second period.
Harman and Hudson did all of the scoring for L-R in the second quarter, with Harman registering nine points and Hudson converting a pair of layups. However, four players scored for Anderson in the frame as the Trojans carried a 32-29 advantage into the half.
Both teams struggled to score in the third quarter, which began with Anderson’s McNeill and L-R’s Hanna McClung trading 3s. Late in the period, a straightaway trey from Harman brought the Bears within a point at 39-38 before a left-corner 3 from Xan Rowland reestablished the Trojans’ four-point lead. Entering the fourth quarter, Anderson led by a 46-42 score.
After a basket from McNeill extended the Trojans’ advantage to six to begin the final quarter, Hudson scored off an assist from Megan Landsiedel to cut the deficit back to four. Harman tallied the game’s next four points, while a jumper from former Freedom High standout Blaikley Crooks gave L-R a 50-48 lead with 6:03 remaining.
From there, Harman scored 12 of the Bears’ final 14 points as the hosts ultimately pulled away. Her last six points came at the foul line over the final 7.9 seconds, helping L-R earn a seven-point victory over their SAC foes.
“I felt good in the first quarter and then I was just reading the defense and how they were picking up on me, I would do the opposite of what they were doing,” said Harman of her performance. “So it just kind of came to me this game.”
Hudson added 12 points and five rebounds for the Bears, who finished with a season-high 11 steals. Lindstrom had four of those steals after recording a total of two in her previous six games this season.
“It’s a big win for us,” said Smith. “Obviously we’ve hit a really tough first six games in conference, we’ve played the top five teams in the conference our first six conference games and we knew Anderson was good, a very experienced team. ... They’re a really good team and I think for us we were finally able to kind of turn the corner. We’ve had a lot of close games, a lot of one-, two-possession games, and then we’ve been in some games down the stretch and we just didn’t finish it out.
“We know that when we play our best basketball and when we take care of the ball on offense, execute on offense, play good defense and rebound, then we can play with anyone and beat anyone, and I think tonight is a prime example of that,” he continued. “We did what we needed to do offensively and defensively, and we got the win.”
McNeill paced Anderson with 20 points in a game-high 38 minutes, also adding five rebounds. Michel, Hair and Nelliah Wilson scored eight points apiece, with Michel also notching seven rebounds and three blocks to go with eight boards and five assists from Hair and six rebounds from Wilson.
The game featured 11 ties and five lead changes, with L-R shooting 39.1% (25 of 64) from the field, 33.3% (3 of 9) from 3-point range and 91.7% (11 of 12) from the free-throw line. On the other side, Anderson shot 42.6% (26 of 61) from the field, 23.5% (4 of 17) from 3-point range and 16.7% (1 of 6) from the foul line.
“When we played Limestone and some of the other schools we were right there, we just couldn’t push through and overcome that hump,” said Harman. “But what we were able to do tonight, especially at home, it’s amazing.”
L-R hosts SAC foe Tusculum on Saturday at 2 p.m., while Anderson visits nonconference Mount Olive on Monday at 1 p.m.
“I missed playing at home, just missed the home atmosphere,” said Harman. “It’s hard playing on the road, especially in the SAC, so when you’re able to come home and get a big win like this it feels good. It gives us something to look forward to on Saturday.”
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.