Harman, L-R women snap 3-game skid with 64-57 win over Anderson

After a basket from McNeill extended the Trojans’ advantage to six to begin the final quarter, Hudson scored off an assist from Megan Landsiedel to cut the deficit back to four. Harman tallied the game’s next four points, while a jumper from former Freedom High standout Blaikley Crooks gave L-R a 50-48 lead with 6:03 remaining.

From there, Harman scored 12 of the Bears’ final 14 points as the hosts ultimately pulled away. Her last six points came at the foul line over the final 7.9 seconds, helping L-R earn a seven-point victory over their SAC foes.

“I felt good in the first quarter and then I was just reading the defense and how they were picking up on me, I would do the opposite of what they were doing,” said Harman of her performance. “So it just kind of came to me this game.”

Hudson added 12 points and five rebounds for the Bears, who finished with a season-high 11 steals. Lindstrom had four of those steals after recording a total of two in her previous six games this season.