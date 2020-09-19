Hafley makes debut as Eagles travel to Duke

Hafley listed both incumbent Dennis Grosel and Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec as potential starters. Asked for clarification, he said, “You’ll get a clarification probably right as the ball is kicked off and whoever walks out of the huddle.”

Grosel started seven games last season as a sub for the injured Anthony Brown, completing 48% of his passes for 983 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Jurkovec was a backup for the Irish in 2019 and was granted an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA.

“Right now it’s ‘OR,’ so that means both could be starters,” said Hafley, who refused to commit to starters at 13 positions on the depth chart. “I want to build this thing on competition. And the reason I did that is because I believe competition brings out people’s best.”

MAJOR STRIDES?

Hafley would love to repeat some of the quick and major strides from his time with the Buckeyes.

He took over a defense that was 11th in the Big Ten — and 86th in the nation — in passing yards allowed in 2018 and had them No. 1 nationally last season. Boston College was No. 122 in the nation in pass defense last year.

SOCIAL JUSTICE

Duke plans to have the capital-D shaped logo on the helmet in black as well as a fist logo on the back to raise awareness for social justice issues.