Gunn reaches 1,000 points in Bears’ loss to Eagles

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball player R.J. Gunn became the 55th member of the program’s 1,000-point club on Saturday evening, doing so after fellow senior Darius Simmons joined the club in the Bears’ previous contest. However, L-R fell by a 73-54 final at Carson-Newman, snapping a two-game winning streak by posting its lowest point total since scoring 49 at King on Dec. 19, 2017.

Gunn entered Saturday’s game at Holt Fieldhouse 13 points shy of 1,000, and finished with 14. Simmons paced the Bears (4-2, 4-2 South Atlantic Conference) with 17 points, while Tyson McClain scored 10 off the bench.

The Eagles (3-4, 3-4) were led by a game-high 20 points from EJ Bush, with Luke Brenegan adding 15 points and Ren Dyer notching 10 points and 12 rebounds. Bryant Thomas chipped in eight points and nine rebounds for the hosts, who shot 64% (16 of 25) from the field in the second half including 62.5% (5 of 8) from 3-point range.

Carson-Newman held a 51-28 edge in rebounding and dished out 13 assists as compared to 10 for the visitors. L-R had more steals (10 to 4) and only turned the ball over seven times as opposed to 16 for the Eagles.

L-R hosts 15th-ranked Queens today at 2 p.m. before entertaining Wingate on Wednesday at 8 p.m., while Carson-Newman hosts nonconference Bluefield State on Wednesday at 6 p.m.