Griffin's 22 points lift No. 9 Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — AJ Griffin scored 22 points, including consecutive 3-pointers during a late 12-0 run that helped No. 9 Duke escape Louisville 74-65 on Saturday.

The Blue Devils (17-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 24-8 after 10 minutes before Louisville eventually rallied to forge several ties, the last at 60-all on El Ellis’ long 3-pointer with 8:28 remaining.

Wendell Moore Jr.’s two free throws put Duke back up 62-60 before Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams followed with timely blocks, the latter of which set up Griffin’s 3 that made it 65-60.

Griffin then followed Williams’ block of Mason Faulkner with another big 3 for an eight-point lead with 4:50 left. Banchero added a jumper and Williams a layup for the double-digit cushion that helped Duke earn its third consecutive victory and fifth in six games.

Ellis had 18 points off the bench and Dre Davis 16 for the Cardinals (11-10, 5-6), who fell short in Mike Pegues’ second debut as interim coach. Pegues led Louisville to a 5-1 start while head coach Chris Mack was suspended and took over again on Wednesday after Mack and the school agreed to part ways.