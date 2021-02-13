Gray, Barnes lift No. 17 Florida State past Wake in OT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — RaiQuan Gray scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as No. 17 Florida State defeated Wake Forest 92-85 in overtime on Saturday in the Seminoles' first game in two weeks.

The Seminoles tied it at 80 with under a second to go in regulation when Scottie Barnes drove the length of the floor and made a reverse layup. That set up Florida State in the extra period; the Seminoles have won 11 straight overtime games.

Gray made all 10 free-throw attempts and scored the Seminoles’ first four points in overtime. The redshirt junior forward scored in double figures for the sixth straight game and had his second double-double in a month for the Seminoles (11-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Florida State has now won 23 straight home ACC games, a streak that dates to a 77-68 win over Clemson on Jan. 22, 2019.

Jonah Antonio scored a career-high 23 points, drilling 7 of 8 shots from 3-point range, for Wake Forest (6-9, 3-9). Antonio had the best 3-point shooting game in Wake history with a minimum of eight attempts from long range. He was 23 of 62 (37.1 percent) from deep coming into Saturday’s game.

Ian DuBose, one of three Wake players who fouled out, added 18 points on 6 of 9 from the field.