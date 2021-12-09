Grand Valley State ends L-R's season in NCAA semifinals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women's soccer team made its first NCAA Division II tournament semifinal appearance on Thursday afternoon. However, following a goal by Grand Valley State early in the fourth minute, the Lakers added two more goals later in the match to earn a 3-0 win over the Bears at Weidner Field, ending L-R's history-making run.

Kennedy Bearden scored the initial goal for top-seeded Grand Valley State (23-1-2) just over three minutes in. Caitie Baron provided the assist for the Lakers, who won the last NCAA Division II tournament in 2019 and will make their 11th national championship appearance on Saturday at 2 p.m. against third-seeded Saint Rose (18-1-4), which defeated second-seeded Dallas Baptist University 2-1 in Thursday's second semifinal matchup.

Fourth-seeded L-R (12-6-5) was able to keep Grand Valley State off the scoreboard until 70 seconds remained in the opening half. Makenna Schoolman scored off an assist from Sarah Smolinski to give the Lakers a 2-0 lead at the half.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}