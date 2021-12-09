Grand Valley State ends L-R's season in NCAA semifinals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women's soccer team made its first NCAA Division II tournament semifinal appearance on Thursday afternoon. However, following a goal by Grand Valley State early in the fourth minute, the Lakers added two more goals later in the match to earn a 3-0 win over the Bears at Weidner Field, ending L-R's history-making run.
Kennedy Bearden scored the initial goal for top-seeded Grand Valley State (23-1-2) just over three minutes in. Caitie Baron provided the assist for the Lakers, who won the last NCAA Division II tournament in 2019 and will make their 11th national championship appearance on Saturday at 2 p.m. against third-seeded Saint Rose (18-1-4), which defeated second-seeded Dallas Baptist University 2-1 in Thursday's second semifinal matchup.
Fourth-seeded L-R (12-6-5) was able to keep Grand Valley State off the scoreboard until 70 seconds remained in the opening half. Makenna Schoolman scored off an assist from Sarah Smolinski to give the Lakers a 2-0 lead at the half.
Grand Valley State registered its final goal in the 62nd minute when Cecilia Steinwascher scored off an assist from Mackenzie Jones to extend the Lakers' advantage to 3-0, where it would remain. Grand Valley State outshot the Bears 18-7 in the contest including a 7-2 edge in shots on goal, with the Lakers also recording 10 corner kicks while holding L-R without a single corner.
In goal, L-R's Grayson Cameron had four saves to surpass the 100-save mark for the season. The 2016 Hickory High graduate finishes the season with an 85.6 save percentage, allowing only 17 goals in 22 matches.
On the other side, Lakers goalkeeper Kendall Robertson had two saves as she tallied her eighth shutout of the campaign. Grand Valley State has outscored opponents 13-1 in its five NCAA playoff matches and hasn't surrendered a goal in its past four contests.
Leading the Bears in shots during Thursday's semifinal was Allie Zueger with five. A native of Aberdeen, South Dakota, she registered L-R's only two shots on goal.
Grand Valley State will now attempt to win the seventh national title in program history. Prior to the 2019 championship, the Lakers also won titles in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2015.