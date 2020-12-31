Georgia Tech rallies past UNC in 2nd half

ATLANTA — Jose Alvarado scored 20 points, making a pull-up jumper with 45 seconds left and two clinching free throws at 12 seconds, and Georgia Tech defeated North Carolina 72-67 in a second-half comeback Wednesday night.

Michael Devoe also scored 20 points in a breakthrough game, hitting four of Georgia Tech's 10 3-point baskets and adding four assists. Devoe had scored a total of 13 points in his previous two games against the Tar Heels.

Alvarado added seven rebounds and seven assists. Hitting one from distance, he's made a 3-pointer in 26 straight games.

The Yellow Jackets (5-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed by as many as 11 in the first half and never led until Moses Wright elevated for a scoop on the fast break, taking a bounce pass in stride from Alvarado for a 52-49 lead midway through the second half.

The lead appeared anything but permanent, however, as North Carolina (5-4, 0-2) scored 12 of the next 13 points — including back-to-back 3-pointers from Kerwin Walton — to build a 61-53 lead with under seven minutes to play.